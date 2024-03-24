Login
Vida V1 Pro Offered With Complementary 5 Year After-Sales Package Till April 31

The new Vida Advantage package brings a host of benefits and services for five years worth Rs 27,000.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Hero MotoCorp's Vida electric two-wheeler brand has introduced a new after-sales package for the V1 Pro electric scooter customers. The new Vida Advantage package brings a host of benefits and services for five years worth Rs. 27,000 and is being offered for free to customers who purchase the vehicle before April 31, 2024. 


    Also read: Vida V1 Plus Re-Introduced By Hero MotoCorp; Priced At Rs. 1.15 Lakh
     

    The Vida Advantage after-sales package brings a host of benefits including an additional five-year/60,000 km battery warranty. This will be applicable on both battery packs. Customers also get access to over 2,000 fast charging points across the country. Furthermore, the Vida V1 Pro gets free services for five years at the authorised service centres along with 24x7 roadside assistance for the period. 
     

    Speaking about the new package, Dr Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, "The VIDA Advantage is a category-first comprehensive after-sales proposition with value-added benefits to ensure peace of mind in every aspect of customers' ownership experience, ranging from maintenance to charging. With VIDA Advantage, we envision a future where EV adoption is not just a choice, but a convenient and rewarding experience for all.”


     Also Read: Hero Showcased Vida Based Tilting Electric Trike

     

    The Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the lower V1 Plus is priced at Rs. 97,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi) including subsidy. The V1 Pro packs a top speed of 80 kmph with 0-40 kmph coming up in 3.2 seconds. The scooter has a certified range of 165 km on a full charge. The V1 Pro comes with a bunch of features including a 7-inch touchscreen digital console with OTA updates, custom mode, cruise control, boost mode, two-way throttle, keyless access and more. 
     

    The Vida V1 Pro takes on the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube. The model is sold via the new Hero Premia dealerships. 

