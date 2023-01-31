  • Home
  • News
  • Vietnam EV Maker VinFast Plans Promotions In Response To Tesla Price Cuts

Vietnam EV Maker VinFast Plans Promotions In Response To Tesla Price Cuts

VinFast, which started operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the United States, where it hopes to compete with existing automakers by offering two models.
authorBy Reuters
31-Jan-23 02:35 PM IST
Vietnam EV Maker VinFast Plans Promotions In Response To Tesla Price Cuts banner

Vietnam's electric-vehicle (EV) maker VinFast said on Thursday it will launch promotions to protect the market competitiveness of its models, a week after Tesla announced aggressive discounting to spur demand.

VinFast, which started operations in 2019, is gearing up to expand in the United States, where it hopes to compete with existing automakers by offering two models, the VF8 and VF9, which have starting prices of $59,000 and $83,000, respectively.

Tesla is offering its basic Model Y at $52,990 in the U.S. market, a reduction from $65,990.

"As a new brand entering the market, when other brands reduce their prices we have to come up with promotions to ensure VinFast's competitiveness," a VinFast spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are considering many promotion programmes and will announce soon."

The statement did not specify whether the promotions would include price cuts.

The Vietnamese EV maker started to ship its first batch of 999 EVs to the United States in late November and aims to deliver them to customers this month, the spokesperson said.

VinFast has said it has secured almost 65,000 orders globally and expects to sell 750,000 EVs annually by 2026.

The automaker plans to build an EV plant in the U.S. state of North Carolina and is awaiting final regulatory approval from local officials.

 

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Ed Davies)

Related Articles
Indonesia's Bakrie Group Seeks Nickel Mine, Partners Up For $9 billion EV Project
Indonesia's Bakrie Group Seeks Nickel Mine, Partners Up For $9 billion EV Project
5 hours ago
Foxconn To Use Nvidia Chips To Build Self-Driving Vehicle Platforms
Foxconn To Use Nvidia Chips To Build Self-Driving Vehicle Platforms
5 hours ago
New York City Buying More Than 900 EVs For Government Fleets
New York City Buying More Than 900 EVs For Government Fleets
7 hours ago
Union Budget 2023: What The Indian Automobile Industry Expects
Union Budget 2023: What The Indian Automobile Industry Expects
7 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda City VX MT Diesel BS IV
2018 Honda
City VX MT Diesel BS IV
  • 30,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.5
10
9.45 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
  • 6,500 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Hyundai Venue SX (O) 1.0 iMT Petrol
Great Deal
2020 Hyundai
Venue SX (O) 1.0 iMT Petrol
  • 14,639 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
10.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line