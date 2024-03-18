Login
Hero Mavrick 440 Review: In Pictures

The Mavrick 440 is the Hero’s latest and newest flagship motorcycle to join the portfolio
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Offered in three variants and five colour options depending on the variant
  • Second motorcycle based on the 440 platform after the H-D X440
  • Follows a roadster design approach with a comfortable riding stance

The Indian two-wheeler industry is constantly evolving, and it is the sub-500cc segment that has witnessed a lot of movement recently. Currently populated by cruisers and modern classic motorcycles, Hero has marked its entry into this segment with a roadster, the all-new Mavrick 440. Developed under the partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp, it is the second bike based on the 440 platform after the X440.

We recently got to ride the Mavrick 440 in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and here is the first ride review of the motorcycle in pictures.

Hero has opted for a roadster design approach with the Mavrick 440 featuring a forward mass design with a muscular fuel tank with aggressive tank extensions, a projector headlamp with Hero’s signature H-shaped LED DRL, with all-LED lighting and metal body panels, giving the motorcycle a premium feel.

 

The roadster comes with a wide one-piece handlebar, a low stepped one-piece saddle, and  neutrally-positioned footpegs. Overall, the Mavrick 440 is nice to look at, feels premium, is comfortable when you’re astride, and the quality of materials are good to touch and feel.

For instrumentation, it gets an all-digit negative display equipped with all the standard information, along with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity for call and message alerts, distance to empty, gear position indicator and mileage tracking.

 

Powering the motorcycle is the same 440cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder motor which it shares with the H-D X440. Max power output stands at 27 bhp, while peak torque is 2Nm less at 36 Nm, compared to the Harley.

 

The Mavrick 440 is suspended by a 43 mm telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers with 7-step preload adjustment at the rear. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends and is equipped with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels at both ends, shod with MRF tyres.

The Mavrick 440 packs ample grunt from the get-go to build speed. And to go with that is the slick 6-speed gearbox, which works like a charm with positive shifts. Notably, there are no intrusive vibrations to complain about at any given speed or rpm, which further adds to the experience.

 

With a manageable kerb weight of 187 kg, and a ground clearance of 175 mm that clears speed bumps with ease, the suspension setup does a commendable job of ironing out bumps and undulations, leaving you with a nice enjoyable ride.

Hero has launched the Mavrick 440 in three variants with prices starting from Rs 1.99 lakh for the base variant, followed by Rs 2.14 lakh for the mid variant and ending at Rs 2.24 lakh for the top-spec variant present here.

 

In conclusion, the new Hero Mavrick 440 is quite an impressive motorcycle. It has a lot going for it, be it performance, handling, design, and especially for the sticker price it carries. The Mavrick 440 is a motorcycle that packs a bit of everything, making it an interesting proposition to consider in this segment.

 

Photography: Pawan Dagia

# Hero Mavrick 440# Hero Mavrick 440 Review# Hero Mavrick 440 images# Mavrick 440# Hero Mavrick performance# Hero Mavrick features# Bike Reviews# Auto Expo# Bikes# bike-review# Two Wheelers
