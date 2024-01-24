Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Commuter Sprint

Commuter motorcycles are the backbone of the Indian two-wheeler industry, and the newest category to take shape in this segment is the 125 cc sporty commuter. The latest in this segment is Hero MotoCorp’s all-new Hero Xtreme 125R, which is now the entry-level model in the Hero Xtreme family. Boasting of an attractive styling and decent starting price point of Rs. 95,000, we got to spend a few laps at Hero MotoCorp's test track at Hero's Centre for Innovation and Technology on the outskirts of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The question we had in mind was, if this Hero has what it takes to make it a winner in its segment.

Design, Features and Ergonomics

The new Xtreme 125R has a lot of sporty elements, starting at the front you get a projector LED headlamp which is a segment-first feature on this motorcycle and right above the headlamp are two LED DRLs. The fascia has an aggressive look which continues along the rest of the motorcycle with edgy and sharp lines. There are prominent tank extensions on the 10-litre fuel tank. Hero is offering the Xtreme 125R in three colourways with tri-coloured panels, this one being the Firestorm Red comes with red, silver and dark grey body panels. Next, you get split seats, a wide one-piece handlebar, a split grab rail also painted in red, and a compact exhaust completing the sporty design.

On the feature front, the Xtreme 125R features a fully digital reverse LCD instrumentation. The unit packs all the standard information and is also Bluetooth-enabled for receiving call and SMS alerts while on the move.

For the segment it sits in, the quality levels and the fit and finish are decent. The paint quality is also premium and so are the choice of materials used. Overall, the Xtreme 125R looks and feels good for a sporty 125cc commuter.

The Xtreme 125R has a sporty yet comfortable riding stance. The flat one-piece handlebar, firm yet comfortable seat cushioning, mild rear-set footpegs and a saddle height set at 794 mm, all feel right in place for an engaging ride experience. Overall, the Xtreme 125R should be a comfortable bike to ride within the city, as well as for highway jaunts.

Performance

Powering the Xtreme 125R is an all-new 124.7cc motor that is equipped with a balancer shaft and a silent cam chain for higher refinement levels. The air-cooled unit is capable of putting out 11.4 bhp at 8250 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6000 rpm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. While we couldn’t test the acceleration of the motorcycle, Hero claims that the Xtreme 125R is capable of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in 5.9 seconds. Subsequently, on the fuel efficiency part, the company claims that the motorcycle is capable of returning a mileage of 66 kmpl. Considering it was a first-ride experience, we couldn't confirm the same, but test it once we get the motorcycle later for a road test.

Handling And Braking

Out on the test track, the Xtreme 125R handles well and is agile around corners thanks to the new diamond frame and tubular swingarm. Hero has equipped the motorcycle with suspension units from Showa. At the front, you get 37mm fork tubes, which are the thickest in the segment, according to Hero, and at the rear, you get a monoshock with 7-step preload adjustment. Since the bike was ridden on a test track, the road surface was very good, so the suspension felt planted and well-damped. Meanwhile, the tyres offered ample grip to carry good speed around corners.

Coming to the brakes, the Xtreme 125R comes with a disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear, this being the top-spec variant, it gets a larger 276mm disc and single-channel ABS, while the lower variant comes with Integrated Braking System, also known as, combined braking system, featuring a slightly smaller 240mm disc at the front and the same 130mm drum at the rear. In terms of braking performance, the bite is good but some more feedback from the front brake would have been nicer. Overall, the Xtreme 125R felt nimble on the test track and should offer a similar experience in the real world.

Pricing and Rivals

Hero is offering the Xtreme 125R in two variants, the base variant is priced at Rs 95,000, while the single-channel ABS variant is priced at 99,500 (both ex-showroom, Delhi), demanding a premium of Rs 4,500 for the added safety feature. At that price point, the Xtreme 125R rivals the TVS Raider, Honda SP 125 and Bajaj Pulsar NS125 in the sporty 125cc commuter segment.

Verdict

The Hero Xtreme 125R certainly has a lot going for it to make it a sporty commuter motorcycle. An aggressive and sporty design, good dynamics as well as a punchy powertrain makes this 125 cc Hero motorcycle have several strong qualities. Our initial impressions from the brief first ride at Hero MotoCorp's test track are quite positive. But how good it actually is, out in the real world, is something we'll talk about in detail, once we get the motorcycle for a longer time.