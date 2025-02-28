Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch On March 22

After its global debut in September 2024, Aston Martin has confirmed its plans to launch its Vanquish sports car in India on March 22. Limited to 1000 units a year globally, it is currently unclear as to how many units of the car Aston Martin plans to sell every year in India. When it was unveiled, the new Vanquish marked the return of the British marque’s iconic nameplate after a hiatus of six years. Like its predecessors, the newest iteration of the grand tourer continues to be powered by a V12 engine.



Also Read: New Aston Martin Vanquish Unveiled; Retains V12, Has 345 KMPH Top Speed



Aston Martin will launch the Vanquish on March 22

On the cosmetic front, the new Vanquish’s design is vastly different from its predecessor. The fascia is in line with other road-going models in Aston Martin’s lineup, sporting sleek oval headlamps, and a large grille which extends to the lower end of the car. In profile, the Vanquish features clean, uncluttered lines and curvy haunches. The rear end, however, is vastly different from the rest of the British marque’s current portfolio featuring a Kamm tail, reminiscent of older models from the company.

Also Read: McLaren W1 Hybrid Hypercar Unveiled: Most Powerful McLaren Road Car Ever



The interior of the Vanquish features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster

The interior layout is similar to other Aston Martin cars and features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster. The car still gets plenty of buttons for functions such as gear selection, drive selection, heating and ventilation, which are positioned beneath the central infotainment display. It also gets a 15-speaker, double-amplified surround sound system from Bowers and Wilkins.

Also Read: New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore



The Vanquish is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine

The new 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine in the Vanquish churns out a peak power output of 824 bhp and a peak torque output of 1,000 Nm. The supercar is equipped with a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels, paired with an electronic rear limited slip differential (e-diff). Aston Martin states that the car will hit 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and that it is capable of hitting top speeds of up to 345 kmph – the highest of any road-going Aston yet.







