Ather Energy Inaugurate Second Production Facility In Hosur

Ather Energy has inaugurated its second production facility located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The new production facility, spread across 3 lakh square feet will increase the manufacturer’s production capacity to 4.2 lakh units per year – up from the current 1.2 lakh units per year.

Speaking on the launch of the new plant, Swapnil Jain, Co-Founder & CTO, Ather Energy said, “Rapid scale up is susceptible to quality issues and delivering safe and reliable products to our customers is our biggest priority while creating a vision for the plant. With deep investments and innovation done on processes and machines, this plant will help us to further strengthen our leadership in delivering quality vehicles”

The new plant houses two units – one dedicated to battery production with the other handling vehicle assembly. The battery unit features five assembly lines while the scooter assembly unit houses two lines.

“With our latest manufacturing facility at Hosur, Ather has set new benchmarks in quality at scale through manufacturing innovation in the EV industry. The new facility has been enabled with Industry 4.0 bringing together data from Testing & Simulation, Process (Industry 4.0), Field (connected vehicle) to deliver electric scooters with world-class quality. With a strong focus on manufacturing excellence, we have improved our takt time by 10X and work content by 4X,” Jain said.

The company said that the new production facility will help the brand better cater to the rising demand for its electric scooters.

The company is also growing its retail operation in the country with plans to have 150 experience centres operating in 100 cities by March 2023. The company has also been expanding its charging network with plans to have 1,400 Ather Grids installed across the country by the end of the current financial year