Auto Sales 2021: Honda Car India Sales Plummet By 45.3% In November

Honda Cars India registered monthly domestic sales of 5,457 units in November 2021. The company exported a total of 1,447 units in November 2021. Sales went down by 45.3 per cent compared to November 2020 when the company sold 9990 units in the domestic market.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director-Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Despite consistent demand in the market, supply-side issues owing to the global chip shortage remain a concern. The company had to resort to non-production days in November'21 because of the same. We have been selling our entire production stock during the last few months and making all efforts to meet the market demand as much as possible."

Exports, however, have seen a big change since November 2020 and that saw a massive increase. But compared to October 2021, where the company shipped more than 1700 units, the company managed to export just 1447 units.