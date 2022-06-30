  • Home
  • News
  • Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles Nearly Double EU Market Share In Q1 - Report

Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles Nearly Double EU Market Share In Q1 - Report

Battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) almost doubled their market share in the European Union during the first quarter.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
01-Jul-22 12:06 AM IST
Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles Nearly Double EU Market Share In Q1 - Report banner

Battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) almost doubled their market share in the European Union during the first quarter, industry data showed on Thursday, as the rollout of models across the continent picks up pace.
 

BEVs accounted for 10% of total passenger car sales in the EU, data from the region's carmaker association (ACEA) showed, surpassing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which took an 8.9% share.

In total, 224,145 BEVs were sold across the EU in the January-March period, up from 146,125 in the same period last year.
 

Hybrid electric vehicles accounted for more than a quarter of the market, up from around a fifth in the same period last year. Cars powered by petrol and diesel lost market share but still accounted for 52.8% of the EU market during the period.

Related Articles
Start-Up Etioca Eyes Nasdaq Listing Next Year As It Unveils Electric Taxi
Start-Up Etioca Eyes Nasdaq Listing Next Year As It Unveils Electric Taxi
10 hours ago
Fisker To Sell Electric SUV In India With View To Local Production
Fisker To Sell Electric SUV In India With View To Local Production
2 minutes ago
California Regulator Sees 2035 EV Mandate As 'Sweet Spot'
California Regulator Sees 2035 EV Mandate As 'Sweet Spot'
3 minutes ago
Dutch Students Devise Carbon-Eating Electric Vehicle
Dutch Students Devise Carbon-Eating Electric Vehicle
7 minutes ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?