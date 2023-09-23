Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole

In an electrifying qualifying session at the Buddh International Circuit, Marco Bezzecchi of the VR46 Ducati MotoGP team clinched pole position for the inaugural Indian Grand Prix, becoming the first-ever polesitter for the event.

Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions



The factory Ducati squad demonstrated its prowess, with reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia joining Bezzecchi and Martin on the front row

Bezzecchi narrowly edged out Pramac's Jorge Martin by a mere 0.043 seconds in a thrilling contest. The factory Ducati squad demonstrated its prowess, with reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia joining Bezzecchi and Martin on the front row. The factory Honda duo of Joan Mir and Marc Marquez, both making their first Q2 appearances this season, displayed impressive form, securing fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

The Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia took P3 in Qualifying on Saturday

However, Gresini's Alex Marquez faced a challenging day, crashing at the end of Q1 and subsequently requiring medical evaluation for fractures to his ribs. Bezzecchi and Martin engaged in a fierce battle for pole, initially setting quick laps before Bezzecchi eventually secured the top spot with a blistering 1 minute 43.947 seconds lap, the first sub-1 minute 44 seconds lap of the weekend. Despite Martin's valiant efforts, he couldn't surpass Bezzecchi's time, settling for second place with a 1 minute 43.990 seconds lap. Bagnaia rounded off the front row with a time of 1 minute 44.203 seconds.

Behind the frontrunners, Luca Marini of the VR46 Ducati claimed fourth place, while Mir and Marc Marquez showcased their skills, securing fifth and sixth positions. Johann Zarco piloted his Pramac Ducati to seventh place, followed by Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and the Aprilia duo of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro. RNF Aprilia's Raul Fernandez secured the 11th spot, setting the pace in Q1, ahead of the unfortunate Alex Marquez.

Also Read: Bharat MotoGP: Riders Praise BIC, But Raise Concerns Over ‘Tricky’ Turn 1



Meanwhile, Marquez's late crash during Q2 had repercussions, as yellow flags disrupted teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio's performance, causing him to miss the Q2 cut by a mere 0.010s. KTM's Brad Binder faced a similar fate due to yellow flags, finishing in 14th place. Franco Morbidelli, Augusto Fernandez, and Miguel Oliveira rounded out the midfield positions. Tech3's Pol Espargaro, Stefan Bradl of LCR, and Michele Pirro on a Ducati completed the field. The stage is set for a thrilling inaugural Indian Grand Prix as these riders prepare to battle it out on the Buddh International Circuit.



