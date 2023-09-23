Login

Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole

The Ducatis dominated the Buddh International Circuit at their first ever outing there.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

23-Sep-23 03:31 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi took his third pole of the season.
  • He was followed by three other Ducatis of Martin, Bagnaia and Marini.
  • The Honda duo had a good session as they qualified 5th and 6th.

In an electrifying qualifying session at the Buddh International Circuit, Marco Bezzecchi of the VR46 Ducati MotoGP team clinched pole position for the inaugural Indian Grand Prix, becoming the first-ever polesitter for the event. 

 

Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions

 


The factory Ducati squad demonstrated its prowess, with reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia joining Bezzecchi and Martin on the front row

 

Bezzecchi narrowly edged out Pramac's Jorge Martin by a mere 0.043 seconds in a thrilling contest. The factory Ducati squad demonstrated its prowess, with reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia joining Bezzecchi and Martin on the front row. The factory Honda duo of Joan Mir and Marc Marquez, both making their first Q2 appearances this season, displayed impressive form, securing fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

The Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia took P3 in Qualifying on Saturday

 

However, Gresini's Alex Marquez faced a challenging day, crashing at the end of Q1 and subsequently requiring medical evaluation for fractures to his ribs. Bezzecchi and Martin engaged in a fierce battle for pole, initially setting quick laps before Bezzecchi eventually secured the top spot with a blistering 1 minute 43.947 seconds lap, the first sub-1 minute 44 seconds lap of the weekend. Despite Martin's valiant efforts, he couldn't surpass Bezzecchi's time, settling for second place with a 1 minute 43.990 seconds lap. Bagnaia rounded off the front row with a time of 1 minute 44.203 seconds.

Behind the frontrunners, Luca Marini of the VR46 Ducati claimed fourth place, while Mir and Marc Marquez showcased their skills, securing fifth and sixth positions. Johann Zarco piloted his Pramac Ducati to seventh place, followed by Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and the Aprilia duo of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro. RNF Aprilia's Raul Fernandez secured the 11th spot, setting the pace in Q1, ahead of the unfortunate Alex Marquez.

 

Also Read: Bharat MotoGP: Riders Praise BIC, But Raise Concerns Over ‘Tricky’ Turn 1


Meanwhile, Marquez's late crash during Q2 had repercussions, as yellow flags disrupted teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio's performance, causing him to miss the Q2 cut by a mere 0.010s. KTM's Brad Binder faced a similar fate due to yellow flags, finishing in 14th place. Franco Morbidelli, Augusto Fernandez, and Miguel Oliveira rounded out the midfield positions. Tech3's Pol Espargaro, Stefan Bradl of LCR, and Michele Pirro on a Ducati completed the field. The stage is set for a thrilling inaugural Indian Grand Prix as these riders prepare to battle it out on the Buddh International Circuit.


 

# MotoGP# MotoGP 2023# Bharat MotoGP

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
8.6
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
31,743 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 6.80 L
₹ 15,230/monthemi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujrat
Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujrat
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-14713 second ago

This is the third registered vehicle scrapping facility from the brand in the country

Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-9831 second ago

The Ducatis dominated the Buddh International Circuit at their first ever outing there.

Toyota Unveils 2024 GR86 40th Anniversary Limited Edition
Toyota Unveils 2024 GR86 40th Anniversary Limited Edition
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3412 second ago

Only 200 units of this GR86 40th Anniversary limited edition will be available.

Skoda Begins Sales In Vietnam; To Source Cars From India Starting Late-2024
Skoda Begins Sales In Vietnam; To Source Cars From India Starting Late-2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

17 minutes ago

For now, the Skoda model range in Vietnam will comprise two models – the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs – being shipped in as full imports.

MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The race distance of the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races is reduced by one lap, whereas, the MotoGP race is being reduced by three laps.

Bharat MotoGP: Riders Praise BIC, But Raise Concerns Over ‘Tricky’ Turn 1
Bharat MotoGP: Riders Praise BIC, But Raise Concerns Over ‘Tricky’ Turn 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

With the free practice sessions done, all MotoGP riders have had their first taste of the Buddh International Circuit. Here’s what they had to say about the newest track on the MotoGP calendar.

BMW India Teases iX1 Ahead Of India Launch
BMW India Teases iX1 Ahead Of India Launch
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The BMW iX1 will make its India debut in the next few weeks

Tata Motors Launches Ace EV in Nepal, An Intra-City Cargo Mobility
Tata Motors Launches Ace EV in Nepal, An Intra-City Cargo Mobility
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Tata Motors will provide 24x7 support and Electric Vehicle Support Centres for the Ace EV fleet, which also features a telematics system for real-time tracking and efficient fleet management.

2023 Hyundai i20 N Line Launched; Offered With A 6-Speed Manual
2023 Hyundai i20 N Line Launched; Offered With A 6-Speed Manual
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Hyundai has launched a mild update to the i20 N Line for the Indian market

MotoGP Bharat: Fabio Quartararo And Franco Morbidelli Meet Yamaha India Employees Prior To the IndianOil GP
MotoGP Bharat: Fabio Quartararo And Franco Morbidelli Meet Yamaha India Employees Prior To the IndianOil GP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

This event took place at Yamaha's Surajpur Plant, located in Uttar Pradesh

MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The race distance of the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races is reduced by one lap, whereas, the MotoGP race is being reduced by three laps.

Bharat MotoGP: Riders Praise BIC, But Raise Concerns Over ‘Tricky’ Turn 1
Bharat MotoGP: Riders Praise BIC, But Raise Concerns Over ‘Tricky’ Turn 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

With the free practice sessions done, all MotoGP riders have had their first taste of the Buddh International Circuit. Here’s what they had to say about the newest track on the MotoGP calendar.

Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
Curtain Raiser To The Upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023 At BIC
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

2 days ago

MotoGP is here in India for the very first time and it’s huge. Here’s a quick summary of what is going to happen and what one can expect at this exciting motorsport weekend

MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 days ago

For the first edition of the MotoGP Bharat, here is an extensive list of all the prohibited items that you arent allowed to carry with you to the stands.

MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Here’s the lowdown on everything that you can expect at the IndianOil Grand Prix, or MotoGP Bharat, to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24, 2023.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn