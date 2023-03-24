China To Stabilise Automobile, Consumer Electronics Consumption

China will make efforts to stabilise automobile, consumer electronics consumption, and expand home appliances and green building materials consumption, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday.

The country will also consolidate its leading position in industries such as new energy vehicles, photovoltaic equipment, mobile communications and power equipment, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

China's industrial economy is still recovering in general, and the issue of insufficient demand is prominent, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Liz Lee; editing by Jason Neely)