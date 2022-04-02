  • Home
  • News
  • Classic Legends Celebrates Gudi Padwa By Delivering 500 Units Of Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles Across Maharashtra

Classic Legends Celebrates Gudi Padwa By Delivering 500 Units Of Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles Across Maharashtra

Gudi Padwa, the Marathi new year saw Classic Legends deliver as many as 500 motorcycles via the company's 19 dealership touchpoints across Maharashtra.
authorBy Mihir Barve
02-Apr-22 06:17 PM IST
Classic Legends Celebrates Gudi Padwa By Delivering 500 Units Of Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles Across Maharashtra banner
Highlights
  • Classic Legends delivered 500 bikes across Maharashtra on Gudi Padwa.
  • The brand is the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi
  • The bikes were delivered simultaneously across its 19 dealerships.

Classic Legends, the brand that owns Jawa and Yezdi, announced that it delivered 500 units of its motorcycles in Maharashtra on the occasion of Gudi Padwa - the Marathi new year. Classic Legends commenced the deliveries simultaneously through the company's 19 dealership touchpoints across Maharashtra, and the units include models from both the brands under the company.

Also Read: 2022 Yezdi Motorcycles: All You Need To Know

kiet19j8

Also Read: 2021 Jawa Forty-Two Review

Commenting on this, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends said, "On this auspicious day, we are pleased to add colours to the festivities of motorcycle enthusiasts by handing them the keys to their favourite Jawa & Yezdi models. As we walk towards normalcy after the pandemic, we are enthusiastic about the response that we are receiving and look forward to adding more and more riders to our Kommuniti this year."

Also Read: 2022 Yezdi Roadster First Ride Review

Also Read: 2022 Yezdi Scrambler First Ride Review

Classic Legends brought back the Jawa brand to the Indian market in 2018, and launched 3 motorcycles, the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two, and Perak. Since then, the company has established a dealer network of 300+ dealers pan India, and also reintroduced the Yezdi brand to the Indian market, with the Adventure, Scrambler, & Roadster all launching on the same day.

Related Articles
Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles Announces 'Service Is On Us' Initiative For Community Riders Travelling To Ladakh
Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles Announces 'Service Is On Us' Initiative For Community Riders Travelling To Ladakh
4 months ago
Yezdi Roadking Could Return As The Brand's New Flagship: Report
Yezdi Roadking Could Return As The Brand's New Flagship: Report
8 months ago
Yezdi Motorcycles India Launch Live Updates: Design, Engine, Specification, Performance, Features, Prices
liveLIVE
Yezdi Motorcycles India Launch Live Updates: Design, Engine, Specification, Performance, Features, Prices
9 months ago
Yezdi Motorcycles To Be Sold Alongside Jawa Bikes In Common Dealerships
Yezdi Motorcycles To Be Sold Alongside Jawa Bikes In Common Dealerships
9 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which car are you more interested in owning this Dussehra?