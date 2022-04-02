Classic Legends Celebrates Gudi Padwa By Delivering 500 Units Of Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles Across Maharashtra

Classic Legends, the brand that owns Jawa and Yezdi, announced that it delivered 500 units of its motorcycles in Maharashtra on the occasion of Gudi Padwa - the Marathi new year. Classic Legends commenced the deliveries simultaneously through the company's 19 dealership touchpoints across Maharashtra, and the units include models from both the brands under the company.

Also Read: 2022 Yezdi Motorcycles: All You Need To Know

Also Read: 2021 Jawa Forty-Two Review

Commenting on this, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends said, "On this auspicious day, we are pleased to add colours to the festivities of motorcycle enthusiasts by handing them the keys to their favourite Jawa & Yezdi models. As we walk towards normalcy after the pandemic, we are enthusiastic about the response that we are receiving and look forward to adding more and more riders to our Kommuniti this year."

Also Read: 2022 Yezdi Roadster First Ride Review

Also Read: 2022 Yezdi Scrambler First Ride Review

Classic Legends brought back the Jawa brand to the Indian market in 2018, and launched 3 motorcycles, the Jawa, Jawa Forty Two, and Perak. Since then, the company has established a dealer network of 300+ dealers pan India, and also reintroduced the Yezdi brand to the Indian market, with the Adventure, Scrambler, & Roadster all launching on the same day.