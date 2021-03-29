carandbike logo
COVID-19 Pandemic: Government Extends Vehicle Documents Validity Till June 2021

The validity extension applies to fitness, permit, driving licence, registration and other documents, whose validity could not be renewed due to the lockdown and have expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021.

Highlights

  • The deadline has been extended till June 31, 2021, due to the pandemic
  • The current deadline for the valdiity of vehicle documents was March 31
  • This is likely to be the last extension for the motor vehicle documents

In an advisory to states issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the government has extended the validity of vehicle documents till June 2021, in the wake of the pandemic. The validity extends to documents eligible under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. These include the fitness, permit, driving licence, registration and other documents, whose validity could not be renewed due to the lockdown and have expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021.

Also Read: MoRTH Extends Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till March 31, 2021

0imijr28

The advisory issued to states is aimed to provide relief to vehicle owners and reduce footfalls and transport authority offices

"The transport ministry advised that the validity of the documents that have expired since February 1, the same may be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents as valid till June 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services," MoRTH said in its advisory.

The validity was originally extended on March 30, 2020, in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to provide relief to vehicle owners and reduce footfall at the transport authority offices. With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it was only logical to allow the extensions for a longer period. The government announced similar extensions till June 9, 2020; August 9, 2020, and then till December 27, 2020. The extension period was later revised till February 1, 2021, and was currently valid till March 31.

