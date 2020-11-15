New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Daimler To Revamp China Plant To Make Actros Trucks As Sales Surge

The partners plan to revamp plants at their joint venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive (BFDA) in China's capital Beijing and add a production line, giving the plant a capacity of 50,000 Actros trucks a year.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Overall truck sales in China jumped 24% between January and October to 3.87 million units expand View Photos
Overall truck sales in China jumped 24% between January and October to 3.87 million units

Germany's Daimler AG and its China commercial vehicle partner Beiqi Foton Motor Co plan to invest 2.75 billion yuan ($415.32 million) to build Mercedes-Benz-branded Actros heavy trucks for the first time in China, a document showed. The partners plan to revamp plants at their joint venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive (BFDA) in China's capital Beijing and add a production line, giving the plant a capacity of 50,000 Actros trucks a year, according to the construction document posted on the venture's website.

A source familiar with the matter said the companies plan to embark on the revamp next year. Foton had no comment and Daimler did not immediately respond to Reuters queries about the project.

Shares in Foton jumped by their maximum 10% daily limit and were headed for their best day since Oct. 13 after the Reuters report. All Mercedes-Benz trucks currently sold in China are imported and priced significantly higher than the venture's domestically made Auman trucks.

The truck joint venture sold 111,788 Auman trucks, which have Daimler's technology input, in the first 10 months this year, up 55% from same period last year. Reuters reported the expansion plan in August last year. Sources familiar with the matter later said the progress was slow, citing product and supply chain planning, regulation approvals and the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daimler said in 2016 it planned to make Actros trucks in China by the end of the decade but has not since publicly given updates.

Newsbeep

Daimler, which has a passenger car joint venture with Foton's parent BAIC Group, sold around 700,000 passenger cars in China last year. Its chief executive said last month China will remain Mercedes-Benz's biggest growth market in the next decade and it will adjust production locations to capture shifts in demand.

Overall truck sales in China, the world's biggest auto market, jumped 24% between January and October to 3.87 million units, driven by government investment in infrastructure and as buyers upgraded to comply with tougher emissions rules.

0 Comments

But the market is largely dominated by local companies including FAW's Jiefang, Dongfeng Motor and Sinotruk, which offer more price-competitive products. International truck makers including MAN SE and Volvo trucks have engine partnerships with local companies.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again
Volkswagen Group To Spend To 73 Billion Euros Developing Future Technologies
Volkswagen Group To Spend To 73 Billion Euros Developing Future Technologies
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Daimler To Revamp China Plant To Make Actros Trucks As Sales Surge
Daimler To Revamp China Plant To Make Actros Trucks As Sales Surge
F1: Stroll On Pole For Turkey GP, Becomes 1st Canadian Since Villeneuve To Get P1
F1: Stroll On Pole For Turkey GP, Becomes 1st Canadian Since Villeneuve To Get P1
Ford CEO Says Carmaker Now Eyes Making Own EV Batteries
Ford CEO Says Carmaker Now Eyes Making Own EV Batteries
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
Uber In Talks To Sell Its ATG Self-Driving Unit To Aurora
Uber In Talks To Sell Its ATG Self-Driving Unit To Aurora
Volkswagen Group To Spend To 73 Billion Euros Developing Future Technologies
Volkswagen Group To Spend To 73 Billion Euros Developing Future Technologies
"Maruti Needs To Talk To Partner Suzuki To Understand What NCAPs Are Striving To Do," Says Global NCAP President
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again
Next-Generation Honda Civic Teased Ahead Of Global Debut This Month
Next-Generation Honda Civic Teased Ahead Of Global Debut This Month
GM Recalling Nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs For Fire Risks
GM Recalling Nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs For Fire Risks
Velodyne Aims To Price New Self-Driving Car Sensor Below $500
Velodyne Aims To Price New Self-Driving Car Sensor Below $500
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Ford E-Transit Goes Launched In The US At Under $45,000 
Ford E-Transit Goes Launched In The US At Under $45,000 
Hyundai Motor India Invested Rs. 3500 Crore In Tamil Nadu In FY2020 Despite Slowdown: Report
Hyundai Motor India Invested Rs. 3500 Crore In Tamil Nadu In FY2020 Despite Slowdown: Report
"Maruti Needs To Talk To Partner Suzuki To Understand What NCAPs Are Striving To Do," Says Global NCAP President
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
"Maruti Needs To Talk To Partner Suzuki To Understand What NCAPs Are Striving To Do," Says Global NCAP President
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities