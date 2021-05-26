Datsun Rolls Out Discounts Of Up To Rs. 40,000 For May 2021

Datsun India has announced attractive discounts on its entire range of cars for the month of May. These benefits apply to the entry-level Redi-Go, the Go hatchback, and the Go Plus MPV. The carmaker is offering benefits such as cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate offer on these models. Customers can avail of maximum discounts up to Rs. 40,000 across Datsun line-up. These offers are valid up till May 31, 2021, or until stock lasts. Do note, these benefits are variant-specific and may vary across locations.

Exchange benefits on the Datsun Go can be availed only at NIC enabled dealership

The Datsun Redi-Go entry-level hatchback is listed on the official website with total benefits of up to Rs. 35,000. It includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000. The carmaker is also offering an additional bonus of Rs. 5,000, which is applicable for government employees or customers with a CIBIL score above 700.

The Datsun Go+ MPV is available with discount benefits of up to Rs. 40,000

The Datsun Go hatchback is also up for sale with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 this month. The benefits comprise a cash discount and exchange benefit of up to Rs. 20,000 each. Exchange benefit on the hatchback can be availed only at NIC enabled dealership. Datsun is also offering attractive discounts on the Go+ seven-seater MPV. The car is available with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. It includes a cash benefit of up to Rs. 20,000 and an exchange offer of up to 20,000.