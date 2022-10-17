  • Home
  • News
  • E-Bus Deal Puts Oslo On Track For Zero-Emissions Public Transport Goal

E-Bus Deal Puts Oslo On Track For Zero-Emissions Public Transport Goal

The transport push entails replacing its diesel-fuelled buses with 450 electric ones, under a 500 million crown ($47 million) programme
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
17-Oct-22 06:41 PM IST
E-Bus Deal Puts Oslo On Track For Zero-Emissions Public Transport Goal banner

Oslo is on course to become the first capital city in the world with an all-electric public transport system, targeting that goal for the end of 2023 as part of its aim to become the world's first wholly emissions-free city by 2030.

The transport push entails replacing its diesel-fuelled buses with 450 electric ones, under a 500 million crown ($47 million) programme that Sirin Stav, Vice-Mayor responsible for environment and transport, said will save the city money over the long term.

"The maintenance is cheaper, it's also cheaper for the operators of the electric buses," she said. "All in all, this is a win-win situation."

She encourages other cities to follow Oslo's example - the city of 700,000 has already electrified most of the ferries that ply the fjord on which it is located - and notes that, in its last tender, e-buses were 5% cheaper than diesel equivalents.

Oslo's move comes amid a global push by major cities worldwide to try to cut their air pollution, and as governments and activists finalise preparations for next month's COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt.

Ingvild Roerholt, an adviser on transport questions at ZERO, a Norwegian environmental group, said the bus rollout marked an important step forward for the city.

"However, it is important that Oslo going forward makes sure there is transparency in how much emissions are associated with the production of these ferries and vehicles," she added.

($1 = 10.7344 Norwegian crowns)

 

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche and John Stonestreet)

 

Related Articles
Auto Lobby Urges Spain To Speed Up Vehicle Electrification As Sales Lag
Auto Lobby Urges Spain To Speed Up Vehicle Electrification As Sales Lag
5 hours ago
Electric Mobility Platform eBikeGo Enters Electric Bicycle Space With The Transil e1
Electric Mobility Platform eBikeGo Enters Electric Bicycle Space With The Transil e1
9 hours ago
Audi Activesphere Concept Teased Again Before Launch
Audi Activesphere Concept Teased Again Before Launch
22 hours ago
India Awards Mobility Firms Rs 3000 Crore In e-Bus Contracts
India Awards Mobility Firms Rs 3000 Crore In e-Bus Contracts
21 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.2 BS IV
Great Deal
2021 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R VXI 1.2 BS IV
12,845 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2021 Tata Harrier XMA
Great Deal
2021 Tata
Harrier XMA
9,000 km | Diesel | Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
19.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2013 Honda City 1.5 S MT
2013 Honda
City 1.5 S MT
60,000 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
4.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line