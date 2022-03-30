EV Maker Bedeo Acquires Protean From Evergrande's Auto Unit

  • Home
Bedeo is buying Protean from National Electric Vehicle Sweden, a unit of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group.a
authorBy Carandbike Team
30-Mar-22 06:51 PM IST
UK-based e-mobility firm Bedeo said on Thursday it has acquired Protean Electric from China Evergrande Group's automotive unit. Bedeo is buying Protean from National Electric Vehicle Sweden, a unit of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group.

Evergrande bought Protean, that produces in-wheel motors, in 2019.

Bedeo did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

"This acquisition ensures we will be well capitalised to meet the burgeoning demand from existing and new customers," Protean Chief Executive Officer Andrew Whitehead said.

