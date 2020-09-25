New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Stefano Domenicali Appointed As The New Formula 1 CEO

Stefano Domenicali will relinquish his role as Chairman and CEO at Lamborghini to take up the new job as the CEO at Formula 1, while Chase Carey will continue to serve on the board as a non-executive Chairman.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Stefano Domenicali will be taking over his role as the new F1 CEO at the start of next year

Highlights

  • Stefano Domenicali has 30 years of experience in active motorsport
  • Domenicali is also the President of the FIA single-seater commission
  • Stefan Dominicali was the Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal between 2008-14

Ending all speculations, the FIA has announced that Stefano Domenicali will be appointed as the new Formula 1 CEO, stepping in place of Chase Carey from 2021. Domenicali will relinquish his current role at Automobili Lamborghini, where has been working as the Chairman and CEO since 2016. The 55-year-old comes with 30 years of active motorsport experience and was a Scuderia Ferrari team principal between 2008 and 2014, having started his career with the Italian automaker in 1991. Meanwhile, Carey will continue to be on the F1 board as a non-executive chairman.

Also Read: Ex-Ferrari Boss Stefano Domenicali To Replace Chase Carey As New F1 CEO

Speaking on his new role, Stefano Domenicali said, "I am thrilled to join the Formula 1 organization, a sport that has always been part of my life. I was born in Imola and live in Monza. I've remained connected to the sport through my work with the Single Seater Commission at the FIA and I look forward to connecting with the teams, promoters, sponsors and many partners in Formula 1 as we continue to drive the business ahead. The past six years at Audi and then leading Lamborghini have given me a broader perspective and experience that I will bring to Formula 1."

4ng8gmo8

F1 MD, Ross Brawn and Stefano Domenicali as the Technical Director and Team Manager respectively at Scuderia Ferrari in the early 2000s | Pic Credit: F1

Speaking on his departure as the CEO, Chase Carey said it was "an honour to lead Formula 1, a truly global sport with a storied past over the last seventy years. I'm proud of the team that's not only navigated through an immensely challenging 2020 but returned with added purpose and determination in the areas of sustainability, diversity and inclusion. I'm confident that we've built the strong foundation for the business to grow over the long term. It's been an adventure and I've enjoyed working with the teams, the FIA and all of our partners. I look forward to staying involved and supporting Stefano as he takes the wheel."

Stefano's appointment comes at a time when Formula 1 is transitioning into a newer phase with new cars, technology, teams and regulations in place. These will be the major challenges for the former Lamborghini boss starting in 2022, while the budget cuts is what he will have to tackle in 2021. Meanwhile, Chase Carey leaves a strong legacy having conducted several championships seamlessly since his appointment in 2017, not to forget conducting the salvaging the 2020 season that's seen some unprecedented challenges.

d237l6hg

Chase Carey was appointed the CEO at F1 in 2017 and has been responsible for a number of changes in the sport

Speaking about Chase Carey's contribution, Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO, said "Chase has done a phenomenal job leading F1. He assembled a first-class commercial and sporting organisation that has a long list of achievements, including broadening the appeal of the sport, growing its digital presence, establishing new technical regulations, securing a cost cap for the first time and reaching a new more equitable Concorde agreement with the teams. His actions have reinforced F1 as the pinnacle of motorsport. As always, he has been a great partner and I look forward to his continued counsel in his new role as non-executive Chairman."

Speaking on Domenicali's appointment, Maffei added, "We are excited to welcome Stefano Domenicali as President and CEO of Formula 1," he added. "Stefano brings a rich history of success in F1 at Ferrari and the broader auto industry at Audi and Lamborghini."

0 Comments

Stefan Domenicali will be closely working other Ex-Ferrari bosses including FIA President, Jean Todt and F1 Managing Director, Ross Brawn. The Italian is known for his significant contribution in the new success of Lamborghini. He is also the President of the FIA single-seater commission and was instrumental in reviving Formula 2 in the past.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

F1: Stefano Domenicali Appointed As The New Formula 1 CEO F1: Stefano Domenicali Appointed As The New Formula 1 CEO
Tata Motors Delivered 51 Winger Ambulances To The Zilla Parishad Of Pune Tata Motors Delivered 51 Winger Ambulances To The Zilla Parishad Of Pune
BMW’s New R&D Facility FIZ Projekthaus Nord Is Now Operational  BMW’s New R&D Facility FIZ Projekthaus Nord Is Now Operational 
Hyundai Partners With LG For The IONIQ Cabin Concept For EVs Hyundai Partners With LG For The IONIQ Cabin Concept For EVs
Aprilia Leaning Three-Wheeler To Rival Yamaha Niken Aprilia Leaning Three-Wheeler To Rival Yamaha Niken
BMW To Pay $18 Million U.S. Fine To Resolve Inflated Sales Probe BMW To Pay $18 Million U.S. Fine To Resolve Inflated Sales Probe
General Motors Energises China Line-Up With Electric Micro Car General Motors Energises China Line-Up With Electric Micro Car
Indian Oil Seeks Petrol After BPCL's Post-Hiatus Purchase Indian Oil Seeks Petrol After BPCL's Post-Hiatus Purchase
Harley-Davidson Drops Several Models From European Range Harley-Davidson Drops Several Models From European Range
Amazon Pushes Security Products With Indoor Drone And Car Alarm Amazon Pushes Security Products With Indoor Drone And Car Alarm
India Plans $4.6 Billion In Incentives For Battery Makers In Electric Vehicle Push: Report India Plans $4.6 Billion In Incentives For Battery Makers In Electric Vehicle Push: Report
Tesla Is Prepping A Sentry Mode That Will Work With Amazon Ring Cameras Tesla Is Prepping A Sentry Mode That Will Work With Amazon Ring Cameras
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Kept In The Dark: FADA Harley-Davidson India Dealers Kept In The Dark: FADA
Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report
BharatBenz Will Have Over 250 Touchpoints Across India By End Of 2020 BharatBenz Will Have Over 250 Touchpoints Across India By End Of 2020
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report
Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.40 Lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.40 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities