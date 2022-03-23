Ferrari Drops First Official Teaser For Purosangue SUV

Italian marque Ferrari has dropped the first official teaser for its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue. The hotly-anticipated model has been a part of the folklore much before Ferrari officially announced its intention to build one and has been at the receiving end of some polarising opinions over the years. While some have been calling it blasphemous for straying too far from the brand's origins, the others see it as an evolutionary tale of changing times and customer needs. Either way, the Ferrari Purosangue will be the four-door SUV and it will make its public debut sometime later this year, going by the brand's Instagram post.

The teaser image offers a shadowed look at the front profile but little tweaks thar includes turning the brightness all the way up gives a clearer a look at some of the design details. The split headlamp design has been borrowed from the SF90 and the F8 Tributo supercars. There's more muscle though and a slightly more heft in the design.

The Ferrari Purosangue takes design cues from the SF90 and F8 Tributo supercars

There's no word on the powertrain yet but the Purosangue is expected to draw power from twin turbo V8 engine that could make about 700 bhp. A smaller V6 hybrid cannot be ruled out either. Power will be sent to all four wheels via a dual-clutch transmission. A V12 is less likely but maybe that's the redemption key that would turn naysayers into fans of the "FUV."

More details on the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue will be available later in the year. And you can expect more teasers to follow. Production will begin in 2022 while deliveries are likely to begin sometime in 2023. Can the Purosangue replicate the Lamborghini Urus' success? We'll find out soon enough.