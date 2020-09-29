New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Fiat To Pay $9.5 Million U.S. Fine For Misleading Investors On Emissions Audit: Report

Fiat Chrysler, which did not admit or deny wrongdoing to resolve the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) probe, has been asked to pay $9.5 million civil penalty to settle allegations it misled investors.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Regulators in 2019 said Fiat Chrysler used defeat devices to cheat emissions tests in real-world driving

Fiat Chrysler will pay a $9.5 million (GBP 7.4 million) civil penalty to settle allegations it misled investors by not disclosing that it conducted only a limited internal review of its compliance with emissions regulations, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Monday. Fiat Chrysler, which did not admit or deny wrongdoing to resolve the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) probe, declined to comment on the fine that stems from the automaker's diesel emissions scandal.

The Italian-American automaker in January 2019 agreed to a settlement worth about $800 million to resolve claims from the U.S. Justice Department and California Air Resources Board (CARB) that it used illegal software that produced false results on diesel-emissions tests.

ude29dko

FCA in January 2019 agreed to a settlement worth about $800 million to resolve claims that it used illegal software that produced false results on diesel-emissions tests

The SEC said in February 2016 that Fiat Chrysler said it conducted an internal audit that confirmed its vehicles complied with emissions regulations but did not sufficiently disclose the limited scope of its internal audit. At the time, engineers at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and CARB had raised concerns to Fiat Chrysler about the emissions systems in some diesel vehicles.

Regulators in 2019 said Fiat Chrysler used "defeat devices" to cheat emissions tests in real-world driving.

The U.S. government has stepped-up enforcement of vehicle emissions rules after Volkswagen AG admitted in September 2015 to intentionally evading emissions rules and has now incurred more than $30 billion in penalties and other costs.

"At a time of heightened scrutiny of automakers' regulatory compliance, (Fiat Chrysler) provided misleading assurances to investors by not disclosing the limitations of its internal audit," Joel R. Levin, regional director of the SEC's Chicago office, said in a statement.

Fiat Chrysler said in July it was in talks to resolve an ongoing Justice Department criminal probe into the excess diesel emissions.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents
U.S. EPA Chief Challenges California Effort To Mandate Zero Emission Vehicles In 2035 U.S. EPA Chief Challenges California Effort To Mandate Zero Emission Vehicles In 2035
Fiat To Pay $9.5 Million U.S. Fine For Misleading Investors On Emissions Audit: Report Fiat To Pay $9.5 Million U.S. Fine For Misleading Investors On Emissions Audit: Report
BMW Files Patents For Road-Sensing Traction Control BMW Files Patents For Road-Sensing Traction Control
Ducati Multistrada V4 To Get 1,158 cc V4 Engine Ducati Multistrada V4 To Get 1,158 cc V4 Engine
Ford Endeavour Sport vs Ford Endeavour: What's Different? Ford Endeavour Sport vs Ford Endeavour: What's Different?
Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback Caught Testing In India Again Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback Caught Testing In India Again
Ford Applies For German COVID-19 Loan Guarantees: Report Ford Applies For German COVID-19 Loan Guarantees: Report
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
2020 Beijing Auto Show: Porsche Gives You A Virtual Tour Of Its Stand 2020 Beijing Auto Show: Porsche Gives You A Virtual Tour Of Its Stand
Evel Knievel's Son Sues Disney Over Movie Character Evel Knievel's Son Sues Disney Over Movie Character
Harley-Davidson 338R Revealed In Patent Drawings Harley-Davidson 338R Revealed In Patent Drawings
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike Spotted Testing In Europe Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike Spotted Testing In Europe
Ford India Introduces New Doorstep Service For Its Cars Ford India Introduces New Doorstep Service For Its Cars
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways To Use IT Services For Better Enforcement Of Traffic Rules Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways To Use IT Services For Better Enforcement Of Traffic Rules
Image of Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities