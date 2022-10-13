From October 25 You’ll Need A Valid PUC Certificate To Refuel In Delhi

Come October 25, 2022, vehicle owners in Delhi will require a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate to refuel. In a recent notice issued by the transport department, owners of vehicle that are more than a year old were asked to get a PUC certificate for their vehicle. Of course, this doesn’t apply to electric or battery-operated vehicles. And to enforce the rule, the Delhi government has now asked all petrol pumps to sell fuel to only those with a valid PUC.

The transport department has said that vehicle owners without a PUC certificate will be issued a notice to get it within a week. Failing to do so will result in suspension of the vehicle registration certificate. In addition to that the Delhi government has also created a task force to check buses coming from neighbouring states at the Anand Vihar bus terminal for a valid PUC certificate.

The Delhi government has now asked all petrol pumps to sell fuel to only those with a valid PUC.

The notice issued by the transport department said, “Driving a vehicle without a valid PUCC is liable to attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 and imprisonment up to three months or both”. The notice further said that the Delhi environment department is considering issuing a notification mandating all retailers of petrol, diesel and CNG to sell fuel for motor vehicles only when a valid PUC certificate is produced, from October 25. The department has asked vehicle owners who do not have a valid PUC certificate to get to avoid any inconvenience.

Earlier this month, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had announced that vehicle owners would not be provided fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi without showing a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate from October 25. “Vehicular emission is one key contributor to rising pollution in Delhi. It is imperative to reduce it, and so, it has been decided that from October 25 petrol, diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without PUC certificate of vehicles,” Rai had said. The decision was taken at a meeting of officials from the environment, transport and the traffic departments on September 29, he added.

With inputs from PTI.