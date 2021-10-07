Fuel Prices Hiked For Third Consecutive Day; Petrol Breaches Rs. 109/Litre Mark In Mumbai

Domestic fuel prices have been hiked for the third consecutive day across India. With the latest rate hike, petrol and diesel soared to new all-time highs. According to details listed on the oil retailer's website, petrol prices in Delhi became costlier by 30 paise from Rs. 102.94 a litre to Rs. 103.24 a litre, while diesel jumped to Rs. 91.77 per litre, after a hike of 35 paise. In Mumbai, petrol has breached the Rs.109-mark after a price hike of 29 paise, currently retailing at Rs. 109.25 while diesel is priced at Rs. 99.55 a litre

Also Read: Fuel Prices Hiked For Second Straight Day; Petrol Nears ₹ 109/Litre Mark In Mumbai​

In the national capital Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs. 103.24/litre, diesel at Rs. 91.77/litre

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across six major metros on October 7, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs. 103.24 Rs. 91.77 Mumbai Rs. 109.25 Rs. 99.55 Chennai Rs. 100.75 Rs. 96.26 Kolkata Rs. 103.94 Rs. 94.88 Bengaluru Rs. 106.83 Rs. 97.40 Hyderabad Rs. 107.40 Rs. 100.13

In Kolkata, petrol prices jumped to Rs. 103.94 a litre, after a price hike of 29 paise, while diesel rates touched Rs. 94.88 per litre, receiving a hike of 35 paise. Petrol rates in Chennai stand at Rs. 100.75 a litre, receiving a hike of 26 paise, whereas diesel rates in the city touched at Rs. 96.26 a litre, after a hike of 33 paise. At the same time, in Bengaluru, petrol reached Rs. 106.83 per litre, while diesel prices reached Rs. 97.40 per litre. The two auto fuels in Hyderabad stand at Rs. 107.40 a litre and Rs. 100.13 a litre, respectively.

Petrol has crossed Rs. 115/litre mark in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Also Read: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Diesel Breaches ₹ 100/Litre Mark In Bhopal​

Fuel prices are the most expensive in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar as customers now have to pay Rs. 115.23 a litre for petrol and Rs. 105.72 a litre for diesel. Petrol in Anuppur jumped to Rs. 114.58 per litre while diesel retails at Rs. 103.40 per litre. Customers in Bhopal now have to shell out Rs. 111.76 a litre for petrol and Rs. 100.80 a litre for diesel. In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, the two auto fuels have soared to Rs. 114.18 a litre and Rs. 103.04 a litre. Petrol prices in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra have jumped to Rs. 111.81 a litre while diesel costs Rs. 100.48 a litre.