New Cars and Bikes in India
search

General Motors To Manufacture Own 'Family' Of EV Drive Systems, Motors

The move, which follows earlier GM initiatives on next-generation batteries, comes as the Detroit automaker looks to build a vertically integrated electric car business, comparable to Tesla, inside its ongoing operations.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
GM said its new electric drive will be powerful enough to be used in multiple vehicle applications
Tech News

General Motors Co is set to announce plans on Wednesday to put into production an interchangeable "family" of electric vehicle (EV) drive systems and motors, boosting manufacturing efficiencies as it transitions to a fully electric lineup. The move, which follows earlier GM initiatives on next-generation batteries, comes as the Detroit automaker looks to build a vertically integrated electric car business, comparable to Tesla, inside its ongoing operations.

According to a GM media release viewed by Reuters, the automaker is set to announce that it has designed and plans to produce on its own five interchangeable drive units and three motors, which it calls the "Ultium Drive" system.

GM said its new electric drive systems, sometimes referred to as e-axles in the industry, will have a versatile enough power output to allow them to be used with vehicles ranging from beefy pickup trucks to performance vehicles.

GM already has some EV partnerships, such as with truck startup Nikola Corp, but has chosen here to design its own e-drive technology, rather than buy from suppliers that might be able to offer greater scale and lower cost.

ns336al8

General Motors recently announced entering a partnership with Nikola Corp to make electric pickup trucks

Adam Kwiatkowski, GM's executive chief engineer for global electrical propulsion, said that by designing its own e-axles, GM could better integrate them with an EV's battery and the rest of the car. E-axles combine gear, motor and power electronics into a single system and help convert the electricity from batteries efficiently to propel the vehicle.

GM "designed these drive units simultaneously with a full gambit of electric vehicles that fill out our portfolio," Kwiatkowski told Reuters in an interview last week.

"They become synergistic and make them a really efficient package that's good for the performance of the vehicle, good for driving customer enthusiasm, and most importantly it's good for cost efficiency," he said.

The new self-designed technology means "more of the battery energy now goes to the road", which helps make GM's EVs more economical, Kwiatkowski said.

That in turn meant GM could give its EVs greater driving range, or vehicles could have less batteries, he added.

Other benefits include size, leading to a smaller drive train and more room for passengers, and also a more spontaneous motor response, Kwiatkowski said.

"There is very very little, totally imperceptible motor lag, so as soon as you touch the accelerator pedal the vehicle responds in a very smooth fashion."

The new technology highlights GM's effort to transform itself and catch up with Tesla, whose share price has jumped over 400% this year as it has reported improved profitability.

GM will still consider purchasing drive units and components from suppliers in some cases, said Detroit-based company spokesman, Phil Lienert.

However, it will continue to lead the design, development and manufacturing of Ultium Drive units, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

General Motors To Manufacture Own 'Family' Of EV Drive Systems, Motors General Motors To Manufacture Own 'Family' Of EV Drive Systems, Motors
Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level
Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied For First Time In India
Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe
2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10 2020 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS BS6 Deliveries To Begin From October 10
Tesla Is Building Its Biggest Supercharger Yet With 56 Stalls  Tesla Is Building Its Biggest Supercharger Yet With 56 Stalls 
2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling 2020 Yamaha MT-25 Launched In Malaysia With Bold New Styling
Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser
Motorcycle Live 2020 To Be Held In Digital Format Motorcycle Live 2020 To Be Held In Digital Format
Apple Watch Series 6 Sneaks In U1 Chip That Will Enable CarKey Without iPhone Apple Watch Series 6 Sneaks In U1 Chip That Will Enable CarKey Without iPhone
2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Unveiled In The US 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited Unveiled In The US
Nissan Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 75,000 On BS6 Kicks SUV In September Nissan Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 75,000 On BS6 Kicks SUV In September
Kia Plans To Launch 7 New All Electric Cars By 2027 Globally Kia Plans To Launch 7 New All Electric Cars By 2027 Globally
Nissan Unveils The Z Proto Nissan Unveils The Z Proto
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M
Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Tom Cruise's Latest Motorcycle Stunt In Norway
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Launch A New Premium Motorcycle This Month
Apple Watch Series 6 Sneaks In U1 Chip That Will Enable CarKey Without iPhone
Apple Watch Series 6 Sneaks In U1 Chip That Will Enable CarKey Without iPhone
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities