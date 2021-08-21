  • Home
GM Expands Chevrolet Bolt EV Recall, Adding $1 Billion In Costs

The recall will address two manufacturing defects in electric battery cells, which can cause the cars to catch fire.
authorBy AFP
21-Aug-21 10:13 AM IST
General Motors expanded a recall of its Chevrolet Bolt on Friday, announcing plans to repair thousands more of the electric autos in a move that will add $1 billion in costs.

The recall will address two manufacturing defects in electric battery cells, which can cause the cars to catch fire. The latest moves add to the $812 million in costs connected to the earlier recall of Bolt vehicles.

