  • Home
  • News
  • GM Says Seeing Better Flow Of Semiconductors

GM Says Seeing Better Flow Of Semiconductors

GM's third-quarter earnings were hit by a global semiconductor shortage and rising commodity prices, factors it has said it expects to continue until late 2022.
authorBy Reuters
14-Nov-21 02:49 PM IST
GM Says Seeing Better Flow Of Semiconductors banner

General Motors Co is seeing a better flow of semiconductors, and most of its assembly plants in North America are now back to running regular production, including Mexico, a GM spokesperson told Reuters in emailed comments.

"In fact, the week of November 1 represented the first time since February that none of our North American assembly plants were idled due to the chip shortage," the spokesperson said.

GM's third-quarter earnings were hit by a global semiconductor shortage and rising commodity prices, factors it has said it expects to continue until late 2022.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
U.S. Commerce Aims To Seek Chips Funding Proposals By February
U.S. Commerce Aims To Seek Chips Funding Proposals By February
20 days ago
Global Business Stalwarts React To Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Global Business Stalwarts React To Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
21 days ago
GM Temporarily Halts Paid Advertising On Twitter
GM Temporarily Halts Paid Advertising On Twitter
21 days ago
Analysis-Ford, VW Pop The Automated-Vehicle Bubble With Argo AI Exit
Analysis-Ford, VW Pop The Automated-Vehicle Bubble With Argo AI Exit
23 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Why has motorsports not worked yet in India?

Top trending

1BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV
2Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10