Hero MotoCorp Becomes First Indian Two-Wheeler Company To Join ONDC Network

Hero MotoCorp has become the first two-wheeler player in India to join the ONDC Network, bringing a host of its products to the platform. The company says joining the ONDC network will provide easy digital accessibility to customers. Hero MotoCorp will initially offer two-wheeler parts, accessories, and merchandise on the open network.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Open New Two-Wheeler Plant In Brazil: CEO Niranjan Gupta

Speaking about joining the ONDC network, Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, "At Hero MotoCorp, customer-centricity and digital innovation are at the core of everything we do. Now, with ONDC Network, we have pioneered the automotive taxonomy for the auto industry, making it easier for customers to find vehicle parts and accessories to begin with. With this initiative, Hero MotoCorp is furthering the government’s Digital India mission, and we will continue to bring in more innovation in this space.”

Also Read: Two Wheeler Sales April 2024: Honda Two-Wheelers India Outsells Hero MotoCorp

T. Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC, said, Hero MotoCorp joining the ONDC Network is a significant step forward for the two-wheeler industry. When brands like Hero MotoCorp embrace the Open Network, it reaffirms our vision of driving digital transformation in the country by creating a fair and efficient ecosystem for all kinds of businesses to thrive. We are confident that this will pave the way for others to follow.”

Customers will be able to discover Hero genuine parts by using any buyer apps on ONDC, such as Paytm and Mystore. The move will enable faster deliveries locally to customers, backed by the brand's extensive physical distribution. The new purchase experience will enable over 115 million Hero customers across the country.