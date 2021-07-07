Honda Activa range gets a price hike of up to Rs. 1,237

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has increased the prices of its Activa range by up to Rs. 1,237. The Activa 6G range gets a price hike of Rs. 1,237 while the Activa 125 range gets a price hike of up to Rs. 964. The Activa 125 drum brake variant gets the smallest price hike, of Rs. 693. Refer to the table below for the complete list new prices for each variant along with the differences. Do note that all prices listed below are ex-showroom, Delhi. Apart from the increase in prices, the scooters stay the same in terms of engine specifications and features.

Also Read: Honda SP 125, Shine 125 Prices Hiked

Models Old prices New prices Difference Activa 6G STD Rs. 67,843 Rs. 69,080 Rs. 1,237 Activa 6G DLX Rs. 69,589 Rs. 70,825 Rs. 1,236 Activa 6G '20th Anniv Edition' STD Rs. 69,343 Rs. 70,580 Rs. 1,237 Activa 6G '20th Anniv Edition' DLX Rs. 71,089 Rs. 72,325 Rs. 1,236 Activa 125 Drum Rs. 71,674 Rs. 72,367 Rs. 693 Activa 125 Drum Alloy Rs. 75,242 Rs. 76,206 Rs. 964 Activa 125 Disc Rs. 78,797 Rs. 79760 Rs. 963

Also Read: First Batch Of 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Sold Out In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has increased prices of its bestselling 125 cc motorcycles, the Honda Shine, as well as the Honda SP 125. The price hike has been attributed to rising input costs, and both motorcycles do not get any feature or mechanical changes with the increased prices. Prices for both the Honda Shine and Honda SP 125 have been increased by just over Rs. 1,200 on the Delhi ex-showroom prices. Both the Shine and SP 125 are available in two variants each, with a front drum brake version and a front disc brake version. Prices for the Honda Shine have been increased from Rs. 71,550 for the drum brake variant to Rs. 72,787 while prices for the disc brake variant have been increased from Rs. 76,346 to Rs. 77,582.