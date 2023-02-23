Honda Files Patent For New Crash Detection System

Honda has filed documents that highlight its plans for a new crash detection system to be used in its motorcycles. Crash detection systems have been offered by other motorcycle brands in the past which could be used to alert the authorities regarding the accident. But this has led to events where the authorities would be alerted even when the driver would be perfectly ok after a minor mishap. Honda aims to solve this issue by using its system which is supposedly more intelligent.

The bike first senses if an accident has taken place, using the tilt sensor

The system uses sensors coupled with a brand-new helmet-mounted Bluetooth system to detect the severity of the accident. It also gets information from the rider's phone to determine if it should call the authorities or not. The bike first senses if an accident has taken place, using the tilt sensor which monitors the tilt angle of the bike and gets triggered if it notices a big change compared to the one maintained during day to day riding. But it has more systems in place to ensure that it won’t contact the authorities in the case of a minor accident where you can just pretty much help yourself up.

Honda doesn't use shock sensors like other manufacturers

Rather than using shock sensors like other manufacturers at this point, it seems Honda’s system is far more simple yet effective. It will use the data derived from the communication between the helmet, phone, and the bike to work out if you’re lying motionless on the ground or if you’re able to help yourself up and walk. The position of sensors on the helmet in relation to the phone will be able to understand if your head is moving, and will prompt the system to call the authorities if it isn't.

This bit of tech is still in the patent phase

The system will also monitor the speed of the bike before the crash along with the change in distance between the bike, phone and helmet. It will also check with the rider before placing the emergency call and allow them to cancel it. No response from the rider will trigger an emergency call to authorities. This bit of tech is still in the patent phase and there is no indication as to when Honda plans to integrate it in their bikes. However, it does seem like an interesting take on crash detection systems which could prove to be very effective.

