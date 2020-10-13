Hyundai Announces Navratri Car Care Camp For Festive Period

Hyundai Motor India today officially introduced a celebratory Navratri car care camp for its customers across India for the next nine days. The Hyundai customers can avail these special service offers from 14 October to 22 October 2020. The South Korean carmaker is offering discounts on labour, interior cleaning, exterior beautification, anti-rust and more under its car care camp during this festive period. It is worth noting that these Navratri car care camp offers are valid until next week in select cities.

Also Read: Hyundai Begins Building Electric Vehicle Hub In Singapore​

Hyundai is offering special offers during the 9-day Navratri festive period

As a part of this special car care camp, Hyundai is providing a 20 per cent discount on interior cleaning, exterior beautification, anti-rust and body paint. There's also a 10 per cent discount on wheel balancing and alignment. The service package also includes free 50-point check along with attractive offers on tyres. Customers can also avail the mechanical labour discount of 15 per cent on periodic service and running repair for cars not older than 5 years. For cars older than 5 years, the company offers a mechanical discount of 5 per cent on running repair.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai being a lifetime partner to its customers is committed to continuously introduce service initiatives for best ownership experience. With the upcoming festive season, we wish to celebrate and connect with our customers through a few of these innovative initiatives thereby giving quality time for a happy life.”

Also Read: New Hyundai i20 Spy Images Reveal LED Taillamps Ahead Of Launch​

Hyundai's celebratory Navratri car care camp will run until 22nd October, 2020

Hyundai's service facilities can be experienced through 360-degree digital and contact-less service including online service booking, vehicle status update, online payment, pick and drop from home or office and more. The carmaker ensures a touch-free service experience for its customers as per their convenience.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.