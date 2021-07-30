  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Oil Corp Reports Three-Fold Surge In Quarterly Profit

Indian Oil Corp Reports Three-Fold Surge In Quarterly Profit

Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC), the country's top refiner, on Friday reported a three-fold rise in net profit in the June quarter, helped by higher gross refining margins as prices of oil products surged.
authorBy Carandbike Team
30-Jul-21 02:37 PM IST
Indian Oil Corp Reports Three-Fold Surge In Quarterly Profit banner

Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC), the country's top refiner, on Friday reported a three-fold rise in net profit in the June quarter, helped by higher gross refining margins as prices of oil products surged.

The state-owned company had reported a net profit of 59.41 billion rupees ($798.92 million) in the quarter ending June 30, compared with a profit of 19.11 billion rupees a year earlier, when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand and squeezed margins.

Analysts were expecting a net profit of 42.48 billion rupees for the first quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

br76nec8

Indian Oil recorded gross refining margins of $6.58 per barrel in the three months to June compared with minus $1.98 per barrel a year earlier

Even though India was battered by a second wave of coronavirus infections during April and May, the restrictions imposed were not as severe as last year, with most states allowing vehicular movement.

The company recorded gross refining margins - profit from converting a barrel of oil into refined products - of $6.58 per barrel in the three months to June compared with minus $1.98 per barrel a year earlier.

Revenue from operations for quarter rose to 1.55 trillion rupees from 889.39 billion rupees a year ago.

IOC and its unit, Chennai Petroleum, control about a third of India's five million-barrels-per-day refining capacity.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Indonesia Hikes Fuel Prices To Rein In Ballooning Subsidies
Indonesia Hikes Fuel Prices To Rein In Ballooning Subsidies
6 days ago
India's Fuel Demand Slips To 10-Month Low In September
India's Fuel Demand Slips To 10-Month Low In September
11 days ago
Indian Refiners Scout For Oil Deals Ahead Of EU Ban On Russian Crude
Indian Refiners Scout For Oil Deals Ahead Of EU Ban On Russian Crude
11 days ago
India's Fuel Demand Slips To 10-Month Low In September
India's Fuel Demand Slips To 10-Month Low In September
22 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What is your preferred mode of commute for a road trip?