New Cars and Bikes in India

Indian Oil's 300,000 BPD East Coast Refinery To Be Shut For 3 Weeks

Indian Oil Corp's east coast refinery, which produces 300,000 barrels per day (BPD) will be shut for three weeks for maintenance.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Last time the east coast refinery was last shutdown completely was in 2018, said an official

Indian Oil Corp Ltd's 300,000 barrels per day refinery on the country's east coast to be shut for three weeks for maintenance, the top district administrative official told Reuters on Sunday.

"The Indian Oil refinery in Paradip will remain shut from July 25 to August 15 for maintenance," said Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, the top bureaucrat in the district of Jagatsinghpur, where the refinery is located.

4vadj378

The Indian oil refinery will remain shut from July 25 to August 15 for maintenance

As per the company's request, a shutdown order has been issued," he said, adding the refinery was last shutdown completely in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.95 - 12.7 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 With Ruby Red & Black Pearl Colours Revealed
BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 With Ruby Red & Black Pearl Colours Revealed
Fisker Aims To Become The Apple Of The Automotive World
Fisker Aims To Become The Apple Of The Automotive World
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Comparison Review
2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Comparison Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities