  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep Compass Petrol Production Temporarily Stopped

Jeep Compass Petrol Production Temporarily Stopped

Jeep has temporarily halted the production of the petrol variants of the Compass owing to supply constraints. The petrol Compass will not be on sale for the foreseeable future.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
17-May-23 04:40 PM IST
Jeep Compass Generic.jpg
Highlights
  • Jeep Compass petrol temporarily discontinued in India
  • This is mainly due to supply constraints
  • Company will continue to sell diesel models in India

Jeep India has temporarily stopped the production of the petrol variants of its best-selling model, the Jeep Compass. While the company has not officially announced this development, sources in the know have told us that the production of Compass petrol has been halted owing to supply constraints. Now, there is no confirmation on when Jeep India will resume production of the Jeep Compass, but some of the dealers we spoke to have told us that the company could take as long as a year to bring back the petrol-powered Compass.

 

Also Read: Jeep Compass, Meridian Club Edition Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 20.99 Lakh

 

Jeep offered the petrol-powered Compass in the Sport, Limited (O) and Model S (O) variants. The SUV is powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make about 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine was offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

 

Also Read: Planning To Buy A Used Jeep Compass? Here Are Things You Need To Consider

Jeep India has also temporarily discontinued the Trailhawk version of the Compass for the same reason.

 

Jeep India will continue to sell the Compass diesel, which is powered by the 2.0-litre unit, that is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This one comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic torque converter unit. Jeep also offers an optional 4x4 system with the Limited (O) and Model S (O) variants of the diesel version.

 

Also Read: New-Gen Jeep Grand Cherokee Review: The Return Of The Flagship SUV

 

Currently, the Jeep Compass diesel is priced from Rs. 21.44 lakh to Rs. 31.64 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Related Articles
Jeep India Commences Summer Service Camp For Customers
Jeep India Commences Summer Service Camp For Customers
5 days ago
Stellantis Appoints Aditya Jairaj As New Deputy MD & Head of Jeep’s India Operations
Stellantis Appoints Aditya Jairaj As New Deputy MD & Head of Jeep’s India Operations
8 days ago
carandbike Awards 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee Bags Luxury SUV Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee Bags Luxury SUV Of The Year
26 days ago
Jeep Meridian Upland, Meridian X Editions Launched In India; Priced From Rs 33.41 Lakh
Jeep Meridian Upland, Meridian X Editions Launched In India; Priced From Rs 33.41 Lakh
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.3star
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT for sale

2014 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
7.60 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.5star
Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0 TDI for sale

2013 Audi A4

wishlist
  • 55,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
10.90 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now