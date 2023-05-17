Jeep Compass Petrol Production Temporarily Stopped

Jeep India has temporarily stopped the production of the petrol variants of its best-selling model, the Jeep Compass. While the company has not officially announced this development, sources in the know have told us that the production of Compass petrol has been halted owing to supply constraints. Now, there is no confirmation on when Jeep India will resume production of the Jeep Compass, but some of the dealers we spoke to have told us that the company could take as long as a year to bring back the petrol-powered Compass.

Jeep offered the petrol-powered Compass in the Sport, Limited (O) and Model S (O) variants. The SUV is powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make about 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine was offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an optional 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Jeep India has also temporarily discontinued the Trailhawk version of the Compass for the same reason.

Jeep India will continue to sell the Compass diesel, which is powered by the 2.0-litre unit, that is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This one comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic torque converter unit. Jeep also offers an optional 4x4 system with the Limited (O) and Model S (O) variants of the diesel version.

Currently, the Jeep Compass diesel is priced from Rs. 21.44 lakh to Rs. 31.64 lakh (ex-showroom, India).