Jeep's Three-Row SUV Spotted Testing In Brazil

We expect Jeep's three-row SUV to be offered in both six and seven-seater variants.

Highlights

  • We expect Jeep's three-row SUV to be offered in both 6 & 7-seater options
  • It is expected to go on sale in 2022.
  • It will share its underpinnings and powertrain with the Jeep Compass.

Jeep recently has revealed some interesting plans for the Indian market which includes a seven-seater SUV likely to go on sale next year. Jeep's upcoming seven-seater SUV has now been spotted testing in Brazil, giving us a fair idea of how the SUV will look like and we have to say that it looks quite long. In images, we can see both SUVs- the Jeep Compass and the seven-seater version line-up together and both models look similar till the B-Pillar.

Also Read: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Local Production Begins In India; Launch Soon

m3iim78

Jeep's Three-Row SUV will have a substantially larger rear overhangs.

Now it's after the B-Pillar area where you get to see some changes and especially towards the rear where the large overhang in inevitable. The heavy camouflage hides the rear quarter glass completely, however, the large rear doors give an idea that the ingress and egress for the third-row occupants shouldn't be a problem. The rear quarter glass is also expected to be bigger in size so that the last-row passengers don't feel hemmed in, overall adding to the roominess of the cabin.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Jeep Wrangler EV Concept Teased; Will Be Revealed At 2021 Easter Jeep Safari

ppq519vk

The three-row SUV will share its platform with the Jeep Compass.

The SUV will be underpinned by the same four-wheel-drive (4WD) platform that spawns the Compass. We also expect it to be loaded to the gills with bells and whistles and feature a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with latest UConnect 5 software. The equipment list may also include a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a wireless charger among others. We also expect it to be offered in both six and seven seater variants. It is also likely to share its powertrain with the Compass, so we expect to see the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine under its hood mated to the nine-speed automatic gearbox and a 4WD system.

Image Source: Autos Segrodos

