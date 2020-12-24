Kawasaki India Increases Prices Across Range By Up To Rs. 20,000 For 2021

Kawasaki India has announced its price list for 2021 and the Japanese manufacturer has increased prices across its motorcycle range. The price increase varies from a minimum of ₹ 10,000, going up to ₹ 20,000, depending on the model, and will be applicable from January 1, 2021. The increment though is only restricted to the road-legal offerings, while the track-only KLX range of dirt bikes do not witness a price hike. The flagship Ninja H2 range also remains unaffected by the price hike. Kawasaki becomes the second bike maker to announce a price increase for 2021 after Hero MotoCorp, while Jawa Motorcycles will also increase prices across its range in January.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is now ₹ 15,000 more expensive starts from ₹ 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kawasaki Z650 and the W800 get a minimal increment of ₹ 10,000 and are now priced at ₹ 6.04 lakh and ₹ 7.09 lakh respectively. Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Versys 650, Vulcan S, and the Ninja 1000 SX, all witness a price increase of ₹ 15,000 each. Popular sellers like the Kawasaki Z900 and the Versys 1000 get the highest increase of ₹ 20,000.

Motorcycles Old Price New Price Difference Kawasaki Z650 ₹ 5,94,000 ₹ 6,04,000 ₹ 10,000 Kawasaki Vulcan ₹ 5,79,000 ₹ 5,94,000 ₹ 15,000 Kawasaki Versys 650 ₹ 6,79,000 Rs, 6,94,000 ₹ 15,000 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ₹ 6,24,000 ₹ 6,39,000 ₹ 15,000 Kawasaki W800 ₹ 6,99,000 ₹ 7,09,000 ₹ 10,000 Kawasaki Z900 ₹ 7,99,000 ₹ 8,19,000 ₹ 20,000 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX ₹ 10,89,000 ₹ 11,04,000 ₹ 15,000 Kawasaki Versys 1000 ₹ 10,99,000 ₹ 11,19,000 ₹ 20,000

That being said, those looking to book a Kawasaki motorcycle anytime soon should check out the year-end offers on the brand's line-up. The company has announced discounts, free accessories, and special offers across its 650 cc range and even the W800 retro-styled motorcycle. The offers are only available till the end of 2020. Do speak to your nearest Kawasaki dealer to get the best deal.

Also Read: Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021

The Kawasaki Z900 and the Versys 1000 get the highest price increase of ₹ 20,000

With respect to products, Kawasaki India is expected to bring a handful of offerings in 2021. This includes the BS6 compliant Ninja 300 that will arrive in the first quarter of next year, while the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R is also likely to arrive by mid-year. The brand has not announced any plans to bring more entry-level offerings to the market. However, there have been rumours of the Kawasaki W175 retro-styled motorcycle coming to India in the future.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.