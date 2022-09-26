Kawasaki W175 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.47 Lakh

Kawasaki has launched its most affordable model in India, the Kawasaki W175 . The W175 marks the entry point to Kawasaki's ‘W’ range of motorcycles in India, which is a retro-inspired ‘heritage’ series, and the W175 stays true to its name. The Kawasaki W175 is priced at Rs. 1,47,000/- for the ‘Ebony’ shade, while the ‘Candy Persimmon Red’ shade is priced at Rs. 1,49,000/- (Ex-Showroom).

The Kawasaki W175 gets a ton of old-school touches in its design. It gets a a round halogen headlamp, a circular analog speedometer with a small digital insert, front fork gaiters, and a single-piece ribbed seat. On the suspension front, the W175 gets a pair of 30 mm telescopic forks up front, and dual shock absorbers at the back with 65 mm of travel.

The motorcycle is powered by a 177 cc single-cylinder air cooled engine, which puts out 12.9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 13.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Braking duties are handled by a 270 mm petal-disc brake up front, and a drum brake at the back. The W175 also gets single-channel ABS, but tech on offer is limited, thanks to its retro inspiration. The motorcycle is also very light and has a kerb weight of 135 kgs, which should make it easy to use for city commutes.