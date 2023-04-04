Kenichi Umeda Appointed As New Managing Director Of Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has appointed Kenichi Umeda as the company’s new Managing Director. Umeda replaces Satoshi Uchida who has completed his term as the MD of Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Indian two-wheeler subsidiary.

Commenting on his appointment, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "I am excited to take on this new role and lead Suzuki Motorcycle’s operations in one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets. India is an important market for Suzuki. Delivering innovative products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers has been the priority for Suzuki Motorcycle India since its inception. I am very excited to work with the talented team at Suzuki Motorcycle India and contribute to the growth story."

Suzuki Motorcycles says that Umeda will be responsible for the further growth and strengthening of the company’s position in the Indian and global markets. Umeda brings with him over 27 years of experience in the industry spread across various markets. The company also iterated that the managerial change reflected its commitment to growing its India operations.

The company did not reveal what new role Uchida would be moving to after his stint as MD of Suzuki Motorcycle India.