Made-in-India Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa

The AMT version is available in three variants there, namely Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on November 25, 2023

  • India-made Nissan Magnite AMT launches in South Africa.
  • Available in 3 variants.
  • It is paired with a 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine.

Nissan recently launched the AMT version of Magnite in India at an introductory price of Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the company has introduced the same model in South Africa. The AMT version is available in three variants there, namely Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus, and its starting price is R243,900.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review: A More Affordable 'Automatic' Option

 

 

In terms of features, the base variant of Magnite AMT comes with 16-inch steel wheels, halogen headlamps, power windows, a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, and climate control. The mid-spec Acenta variant gets the same alloy wheels and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Meanwhile, in addition to the features offered in the aforementioned variants, the top-spec Acenta Plus variant gets LED headlamps, TPMS, a reverse camera, and intelligent cruise control.

 

Also Read: Nissan Extends Introductory Price Offers For The Magnite EZ-Shift

 

It is paired with a 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine.

 

The Magnite AMT is equipped with a 5-speed automatic transmission that Nissan calls EZ-Shift. It is paired with a 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. The subcompact SUV is ARAI-certified to deliver a fuel efficiency of 19.70 kmpl, slightly more than the manual version. Nissan claims that the Magnite AMT has a creep function and kick-down function to provide a smoother driving experience.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite AMT Launched In India At An Introductory Price Of Rs 6.50 Lakh

 

# Nissan Magnite AMT# Magnite AMT# Launch & Updates# Nissan# South Africa
