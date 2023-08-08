Mahindra’s Big Splash On Independence Day: Thar EV, Scorpio N Pick up Truck & More To Be Showcased

Mahindra & Mahindra has made it a point to introduce a new model on August 15, India's Independence Day. However, this year, the Indian UV carmaker is going global. The homegrown automaker will be hosting a special event on August 15, in South Africa where it will be showcasing a bunch of new concepts, and possibly some production-spec versions of its upcoming models. We take a look at some of these which are confirmed and some that are expected to be showcased.



Teased image of the pick up truck

Mahindra Scorpio N-based Pick Up Truck

Mahindra had also teased a pick up truck based on the Scorpio N platform. This will be a global product that will primarily be aimed at the Australian and South African markets. Codenamed the Z121, it is likely to be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine in the Scorpio N. We’ve seen the Scorpio Getaway from Mahindra in the past so we expect it to launch in India as well.





Mahindra Thar Electric teased

All-Electric Mahindra Thar.e

We all know the Mahindra Thar as a quintessential macho off-roader which used to run on diesel, but gained a petrol engine option as well in the second-gen. Now, Mahindra has confirmed that its working on an electric version of the SUV. The concept EV will be showcased at the Mahindra event on 15th August. Called the Thar.e, the concept SUV should make for a brilliant off-road machine when paired with an electric powertrain which has all of its low-end torque available right from the get-go.

Mahindra Born Electric vehicles pictured here

Mahindra XUV.e9

Mahindra could also showcase the production-form of the XUV700-based electric car. It was first unveiled in concept form along with all the other Born Electric vehicles at the Mahindra event last year.



Mahindra Oja Tractors

Apart from this, Mahindra will also unveil its new light weight tractor platform called Oja that can spawn at least four different tractor sizes. The name Oja is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Ojas’ which signifies vitality, energy and strength. It will be a global tractor brand which is developed in cooperation with Mitsubishi at the Mahindra Global Research Valley.