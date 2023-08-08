  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra’s Big Splash On Independence Day: Thar EV, Scorpio N Pick up Truck & More To Be Showcased

Mahindra’s Big Splash On Independence Day: Thar EV, Scorpio N Pick up Truck & More To Be Showcased

Mahindra has made it a habit of hosting a grand event on 15th August but this time will be bigger than ever
authorBy Dhruv Attri
2 mins read
08-Aug-23 02:20 PM IST
EV Lead.jpg
Highlights
  • The company will unveil the Thar EV concept
  • A Mahindra Scorpio N based pick up truck will also be displayed
  • Mahindra will also unveil its new range of tractors

Mahindra & Mahindra has made it a point to introduce a new model on August 15, India's Independence Day. However, this year, the Indian UV carmaker is going global. The homegrown automaker will be hosting a special event on August 15, in South Africa where it will be showcasing a bunch of new concepts, and possibly some production-spec versions of its upcoming models. We take a look at some of these which are confirmed and some that are expected to be showcased. 


Teased image of the pick up truck 

 

Mahindra Scorpio N-based Pick Up Truck

Mahindra had also teased a pick up truck based on the Scorpio N platform. This will be a global product that will primarily be aimed at the Australian and South African markets. Codenamed the Z121, it is likely to be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine in the Scorpio N. We’ve seen the Scorpio Getaway from Mahindra in the past so we expect it to launch in India as well. 


Mahindra Thar Electric SUV Concept To Be Unveiled In South Africa On August 15, 2023.jpg

Mahindra Thar Electric teased

 

All-Electric Mahindra Thar.e

We all know the Mahindra Thar as a quintessential macho off-roader which used to run on diesel, but gained a petrol engine option as well in the second-gen. Now, Mahindra has confirmed that its working on an electric version of the SUV. The concept EV will be showcased at the Mahindra event on 15th August. Called the Thar.e, the concept SUV should make for a brilliant off-road machine when paired with an electric powertrain which has all of its low-end torque available right from the get-go. 

Mahindra Born Electric vehicles pictured here

 

Mahindra XUV.e9

Mahindra could also showcase the production-form of the XUV700-based electric car. It was first unveiled in concept form along with all the other Born Electric vehicles at the Mahindra event last year. 


Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Interior Spied: Redesigned Dash, Avinya Concept-Like Steering Wheel
 

Mahindra Oja Tractors

Apart from this, Mahindra will also unveil its new light weight tractor platform called Oja that can spawn at least four different tractor sizes. The name Oja is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Ojas’ which signifies vitality, energy and strength. It will be a global tractor brand which is developed in cooperation with Mitsubishi at the Mahindra Global Research Valley. 

Related Articles
5 New 4WD/AWD SUVs Launched In The Last 1 Year: Maruti Jimny, Mahindra Scorpio & More
5 New 4WD/AWD SUVs Launched In The Last 1 Year: Maruti Jimny, Mahindra Scorpio & More
13 days ago
Mahindra Scorpio-N Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Simpson Desert Crossing
Mahindra Scorpio-N Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Simpson Desert Crossing
1 month ago
Mahindra Scorpio Crosses 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Mahindra Scorpio Crosses 9 Lakh Units Production Milestone
1 month ago
Auto Sales April 2023: Mahindra Utility Vehicle Sales Grow 57 Per Cent Year-On-Year
Auto Sales April 2023: Mahindra Utility Vehicle Sales Grow 57 Per Cent Year-On-Year
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
8.1
10
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift VDI for sale

2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift

wishlist
  • 29,659 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
0
9.2
10
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.2 BS IV for sale

2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

wishlist
  • 17,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
0
7.3
10
Used 2013 Hyundai i10 1.2 Asta MT for sale

2013 Hyundai i10

wishlist
  • 41,489 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
4.45 L
locationcar&bike Superstore, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
car
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Starts at ₹ 11.99 Lakh
0
8.4
10
c&b expert Rating

Mahindra Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now