Maruti Suzuki India Has Transported Over 3.2 Lakh Cars Via Railways In 2022

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest car manufacturer, has said that it transported 3.2 lakh vehicles using India railways in calendar year 2022. The Indo-Japanese carmaker, which was the first automobile manufacturer to obtain Automobile Freight Train Operator (AFTO) license in 2013, says that it was the highest-ever annual dispatch using rail mode in a calendar year.

The Company has transported over 1.4 million vehicles using railways in the last 10 years, which the company says has resulted in offsetting over 6,600 MT CO2 emissions. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki India says that it was able to save over 50 million litres of fuel during the year which contributes to enhancing the energy security of our country.

Talking about this latest achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Aligned with the Government of India’s aim to reach net zero emissions by 2070, we have enhanced our efforts to reduce carbon footprint in our business operations.” He further added, “We thank Indian Railways for their continued support in our endeavour to scale up vehicle dispatches using railways. Going forward, we aim to further increase these numbers. For this, we are setting up dedicated railway sidings at our facilities in Haryana (Manesar) and Gujarat.”

Maruti Suzuki uses 40 specially designed railway rakes to transport vehicles across the country.

Compared to the 2.22 lakh vehicles transported via railways in 2021, Maruti Suzuki India witnessed a year-on-year growth of 44 per cent. Moreover, in the last 10 years, the company has seen a five-fold increase in railway dispatches in terms of volumes. At the same time, the share of railways in outbound logistics has increased from 5 per cent in 2013 to 17 per cent in 2022.

Maruti Suzuki uses 40 specially designed railway rakes to transport vehicles across the country. The company says that each rake has the capacity to carry more than 300 vehicles. Currently, it utilises 7 loading terminals across Delhi-NCR and Gujarat and 18 destination terminals, including Bengaluru, Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad.