  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Prices To Pass On Input Cost Pressures

Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Prices To Pass On Input Cost Pressures

The hike in prices will come into effect from April though the carmaker has not revealed the quantum of hike or the models affected.
authorBy Reuters
26-Mar-23 03:10 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Terrascape Pack

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Thursday it would raise prices across models come April, as high domestic inflation and new emission norms pressure the country's top car maker.

The unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor did not say how much prices of cars would go up by, or which models will be impacted.

Maruti joins rival Tata Motors and two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp, who have also said they would raise prices by 5% and 2% respectively, as they grapple with increased costs to meet new emission norms.

India plans to implement Bharat Stage VI norms from April, which require automakers to fit their vehicles with a special device to monitor emissions, leading to extra costs.

India's total passenger vehicles sales volume grew 11% in February to a record high, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said earlier this month.

Meanwhile, retail inflation in India likely eased a bit last month but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's upper threshold for a second straight month, according to a Reuters poll.

 

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Related Articles
Top 5 Sub-Compact SUVs Sold In India In February 2023
Top 5 Sub-Compact SUVs Sold In India In February 2023
13 hours ago
Top 5 Car Manufacturers In India In February 2023
Top 5 Car Manufacturers In India In February 2023
11 days ago
Maruti, Hyundai And Tata Top Sales Charts
Maruti, Hyundai And Tata Top Sales Charts
22 days ago
Auto Sales February 2023: Maruti Suzuki Reports 5% Growth In Volume At 172,321 Units
Auto Sales February 2023: Maruti Suzuki Reports 5% Growth In Volume At 172,321 Units
24 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
7.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,797
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Toyota Innova 2.5 V
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Toyota
Innova 2.5 V
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.4
10
9.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,717
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2020 Kia Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2020 Kia
Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
  • 22,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
17.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹35,959
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line