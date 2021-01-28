New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Maruti Suzuki India's Net Profit Grows 24% To ₹ 1,941 Crore In Q3 FY2021

In the quarter that ended with December 31, 2020, Maruti Suzuki India's net profit stood at Rs. 1,941 crore a good 24.1 per cent growth compared to the same period last fiscal year. The company's net income for the period was Rs. 22,236 crore.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Between October and December 2020, Maruti Suzuki's net income stood at Rs. 22,236 crore expand View Photos
Between October and December 2020, Maruti Suzuki's net income stood at Rs. 22,236 crore

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki ended Q3 with a net profit of Rs. 1,941 crore
  • Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 495,897 vehicles in Q3 FY21
  • Between April & December 2020 the net profit was Rs. 3,063 crore

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car manufacturer, has released its financial results for the third quarter of Financial Year 2020-21 (Q3 FY21). In the quarter that ended with December 31, 2020, the company's net profit stood at ₹ 1,941 crore a good 24.1 per cent growth compared to the same period last fiscal year, when it registered a profit of ₹ 1,564 crore. Between October and December 2020, the carmaker's net income stood at ₹ 22,236 crore, an increase of 13.2 per cent compared to the third quarter of Financial Year 2019-20, when the revenue was ₹ 19,649 crore.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Hikes Prices Due To Higher Costs

df2l4aao

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 495,897 vehicles during the October and December 2020 period

Maruti Suzuki said that the operating profit for the quarter was at ₹ 14,84 crore, a growth of 19.3 per cent compared to the same October to December period in 2019. The company said that it was due to the higher sales volume and cost reduction efforts partially offset by an increase in commodity prices and adverse foreign exchange movement.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift Surpasses 23 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

Newsbeep

During the same October and December 2020 period, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 495,897 vehicles, witnessing a growth of 13.4 per cent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Sales in the domestic market alone stood at 467,369 units, growing by 13 per cent, while exports went up by 20.6 per cent at 28,528 units.

cmgr1ih4

Between April and December 2020, the company's consolidated net profit was ₹ 3,063 crore, down by 29.7 per cent against the previous year

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Exports Begin From India

0 Comments

As for Year To Date (YTD) numbers, between April and December 2020, the company's consolidated net profit was ₹ 3,063 crore, a decline of 29.7 per cent compared to ₹ 4,358 crore profit the company registered in the same period, the previous year. During the last nine months, Maruti Suzuki registered net sales of ₹ 43,603 crore, down by 20 per cent compared to ₹ 54,504 crore revenue the company achieved in the same period previous fiscal year. Also, between April and December 2020, the carmaker sold a total of 965,626 vehicles, a decline of 18 per cent compared to the same period the previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 905,015 units, lower by 17.8 per cent, while exports fell by nearly 22 per cent at 60,611 units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Maruti Alto 800 Sensor
    Maruti Alto 800 Sensor
  • Maruti Technology
    Maruti Technology
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Suzuki
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View1
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View1
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View2
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Back View2
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Rear Side
    Maruti Suzuki Side Rear Side
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Rear
    Maruti Suzuki Side Rear
  • Maruti Suzuki Side Omni
    Maruti Suzuki Side Omni
  • New Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Left Quarter
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Left Quarter
  • 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Exterior Updates
    2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Exterior Updates
  • New Swift
    New Swift
  • New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 81493031518
    New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 81493031518
  • New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 51493031633
    New Generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 51493031633
  • 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 71493033383
    2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 827x510 71493033383
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Grill
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Grill
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Frontview
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Frontview
  • Maruti Suzuki S Presso Headlight
    Maruti Suzuki S Presso Headlight
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Drl
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Drl
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine
  • 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fog Lamps
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fog Lamps
  • Alloy
    Alloy
  • Fog Light
    Fog Light
  • Grill
    Grill
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Profile
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Profile
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front 3 4th
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front 3 4th
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Fornt Side Profile
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Fornt Side Profile
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Front
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Front
  • Maruti Suzuki Ritz Side
    Maruti Suzuki Ritz Side
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Renault Kiger: What To Expect
Renault Kiger: What To Expect
All-New Tata Safari Unveiled In India
All-New Tata Safari Unveiled In India
Vehicle Scrappage Policy Approved For 15-Year-Old Government And PSU Vehicles From April 1, 2022
Vehicle Scrappage Policy Approved For 15-Year-Old Government And PSU Vehicles From April 1, 2022
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities