Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Maruti Suzuki’s latest offering in the Indian market is an MPV, the Invicto. Touted as the most expensive vehicle the brand has ever had on sale in India, the top-of-the-line variant of the MPV is priced at Rs. 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The Invicto is essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and features the same 2.0 litre strong hybrid powertrain. However, unlike the Hycross, it currently doesn’t get the 2.0 litre petrol engine, although the brand could introduce it later.

The Invicto is Maruti Suzuki's most expensive vehicle to date

Coming under the price bracket of Rs 24.79 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom) means that its main rivals will include its sibling car, the Toyota Innova Hycross along with the Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV700. Let’s see how the Invicto compares with the rest of the competition in terms of specifications on paper.

The Invicto features the same dimensions as the Innova Hycross

Dimensions:

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Toyota Innova Hycross Tata Safari Mahindra XUV700 Length 4755 mm 4755 mm 4661 mm 4695 mm Width 1850 mm 1850 mm 1894 mm 1890 mm Height 1795 mm 1795 mm 1786 mm 1755 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 2850 mm 2741 mm 2750 mm

In terms of dimensions, it is no surprise that the Invicto measures exactly the same as its sibling car, the Toyota Innova Hycross. This makes it one of the larger vehicles in the bunch with significantly greater dimensions than the Safari and XUV700. The Invicto is 94 mm longer than the Safari and subsequently 60 mm longer than the XUV700. The MPV is also the tallest and has the highest wheelbase compared to its rivals. However, when it comes to width, the Safari undercuts it by 44 mm while the XUV700 is 40 mm wider.

The Tata Safari is 44 mm wider than the Invicto

Engine and Powertrain:

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Toyota Innova Hycross Tata Safari Mahindra XUV700 Engine Hybrid 2.0 litre 4 cylinder, in-line, 16 valve, DOHC, engine 2.0 litre 4 cylinder, in-line, 16 valve, DOHC, engine Hybrid 2.0 litre 4 cylinder, in-line, 16 valve, DOHC, engine Kryotec 2.0 L Turbocharged Diesel Engine 2.0 Turbo Petrol 2.2 Litre Turbo Diesel with CRDi Power 184 bhp 173 bhp 184 bhp 167.62 bhp 197 bhp 182 bhp Torque 188 Nm 209 Nm 188 Nm 350 Nm 380 Nm 450 Nm Gearbox Automatic CVT Automatic Automatic 6 MT/6 AT 6 MT/6 AT 6 MT/6 AT

The Invicto borrows the same 2.0 litre Hybrid petrol engine from the Innova Hycross that makes 184 bhp and 188 Nm of torque. While the horsepower figures are quite good in its class, it is undercut by the 2.0 litre Turbo petrol in the XUV700 which makes 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The Invicto and Innova have lower torque figures than the rest of the group at 188 Nm. The Safari, which is only offered with a diesel engine has the lowest horsepower figures in the bunch at 167.62 bhp, although it also makes a very healthy 350 Nm of torque. While the Safari and XUV700 are offered with both manual and automatic transmissions, the Invicto and Innova Hycross are solely offered with automatic gearboxes.