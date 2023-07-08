  • Home
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Invicto is Maruti Suzuki’s latest offering in the Indian market. Here we take a look at how it fares against the competition in terms of specifications.
Highlights
  • The Invicto is one of the larger vehicles in this comparison
  • The MPV gets the same strong hybrid powertrain as the Innova Hycross
  • It is only offered with automatic transmission

Maruti Suzuki’s latest offering in the Indian market is an MPV, the Invicto. Touted as the most expensive vehicle the brand has ever had on sale in India, the top-of-the-line variant of the MPV is priced at Rs. 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The Invicto is essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and features the same 2.0 litre strong hybrid powertrain. However, unlike the Hycross, it currently doesn’t get the 2.0 litre petrol engine, although the brand could introduce it later.

 

The Invicto is Maruti Suzuki's most expensive vehicle to date 

 

Coming under the price bracket of Rs 24.79 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom) means that its main rivals will include its sibling car, the Toyota Innova Hycross along with the Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV700.  Let’s see how the Invicto compares with the rest of the competition in terms of specifications on paper. 

The Invicto features the same dimensions as the Innova Hycross

 

Dimensions:

 Maruti Suzuki InvictoToyota Innova HycrossTata SafariMahindra XUV700
Length4755 mm4755 mm4661 mm4695 mm
Width1850 mm1850 mm1894 mm1890 mm
Height 1795 mm1795 mm1786 mm1755 mm
Wheelbase2850 mm2850 mm2741 mm2750 mm

 

In terms of dimensions, it is no surprise that the Invicto measures exactly the same as its sibling car, the Toyota Innova Hycross. This makes it one of the larger vehicles in the bunch with significantly greater dimensions than the Safari and XUV700. The Invicto is 94 mm longer than the Safari and subsequently 60 mm longer than the XUV700. The MPV is also the tallest and has the highest wheelbase compared to its rivals. However, when it comes to width, the Safari undercuts it by 44 mm while the XUV700 is 40 mm wider.

 

The Tata Safari is 44 mm wider than the Invicto

 

Engine and Powertrain:

 Maruti Suzuki InvictoToyota Innova HycrossTata SafariMahindra XUV700
EngineHybrid 2.0 litre 4 cylinder, in-line, 16 valve, DOHC, engine2.0 litre 4 cylinder, in-line, 16 valve, DOHC, engineHybrid 2.0 litre 4 cylinder, in-line, 16 valve, DOHC, engineKryotec 2.0 L Turbocharged Diesel Engine2.0 Turbo Petrol 2.2 Litre Turbo Diesel with CRDi
Power184 bhp173 bhp184 bhp167.62 bhp197 bhp182 bhp
Torque188 Nm209 Nm188 Nm350 Nm380 Nm450 Nm
GearboxAutomaticCVT AutomaticAutomatic6 MT/6 AT6 MT/6 AT6 MT/6 AT

The Invicto borrows the same 2.0 litre Hybrid petrol engine from the Innova Hycross that makes 184 bhp and 188 Nm of torque. While the horsepower figures are quite good in its class, it is undercut by the 2.0 litre Turbo petrol in the XUV700 which makes 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The Invicto and Innova have lower torque figures than the rest of the group at 188 Nm. The Safari, which is only offered with a diesel engine has the lowest horsepower figures in the bunch at 167.62 bhp, although it also makes a very healthy 350 Nm of torque. While the Safari and XUV700 are offered with both manual and automatic transmissions, the Invicto and Innova Hycross are solely offered with automatic gearboxes.

