Maruti Suzuki Recalls 9,925 Units Of Wagon R, Celerio And Ignis Due To Possible Defect In Rear Brake Assembly Pin

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin, which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise.
30-Oct-22 03:15 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced to recall of 9,925 units of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki Ignis manufactured between August 3, 2022, and September 1, 2022. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin, which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. The Wagon R and Celerio are the highest-selling models for the company, while the Ignis is sold via Maruti’s premium NEXA channel. 

In a BSE filing, the company said, “It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin (‘Part’), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of an impact on brake performance in the long run. Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, Company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty Part, free of cost.”

Maruti Suzuki also announced that parts for replacement are being arranged and authorized workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles. Necessary repair, if required, will be undertaken post-inspection, and will be done free of cost. 

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the most popular products from the carmaker and retails between Rs. 5.47 lakh and goes up to 7.08 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Maruti offers the Wagon R in two petrol engine options along with a CNG version in both manual and automatic versions. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in a single petrol format in both manual and automatic avatars priced between Rs. 5.25 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Maruti Suzuki Ignis also comes with a petrol engine paired with both manual and automatic transmissions with prices starting at Rs. 5.35 lakh and going up to Rs. 7.72 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

