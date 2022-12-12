Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex-Fuel Showcased At The SIAM Ethanol Technology Exhibition

Earlier this year we told you about Maruti Suzuki gearing up to transition its entire model range to comply with the E20 fuel by March 2023 and now the company has finally introduced its first flex-fuel prototype. Maruti Suzuki India showcased the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype model in Delhi which is also India's first mass segment Flex-Fuel car that can run on ethanol-petrol blend between 20 per cent (E20) and 85 per cent (E85) fuel. The model has been developed indigenously by Maruti's local engineers with necessary support from Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.

To make the engine compatible with higher ethanol blends (E20-E85), new fuel system technologies like heated fuel rail for cold start assist and ethanol sensor for ethanol percentage detection have been designed. Components like engine management system, upgraded fuel pump and fuel injector among others have been developed along with upgradation of other mechanical components to ensure engine as well as vehicle durability. Maruti Suzuki has developed 1.2-litre engine management system strategies and emission control system to comply with the stringent BS6 Phase-II emission norms.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Maruti Suzuki has consistently aligned itself to the national objectives of reducing country's oil import burden and improving the environment. Designed and developed locally in India with support from SMC, Japan, the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle emboldens Government of India's 'Make in India' efforts. Notably, our research shows that ethanol fuel-based Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle operating on E85 fuel will help reduce tailpipe GHG emissions by 79% in comparison to a conventional gasoline Wagon R model while ensuring the same power performance. Its benefits have also been outlined in Niti Aayog's 'Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-25' which elaborates on the plan for production and utilization of ethanol for automotive application. Further, India is the largest producer & consumer of sugar, and its second largest exporter in the world. Ethanol made from processing crop waste, is ideal for an agrarian economy. This also gives an impetus to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative".

As we already reported earlier, Maruti Suzuki is working on a variety of technologies including Electric, Hybrid Electric, CNG, Bio-gas, Ethanol, Flex-Fuel, etc. The company has already announced its commitment to make its entire product range E20 fuel material compliant by March 2023.