McLaren Artura To Make World Debut On February 16

McLaren Automotive will bring the full force of its expertise in hybrid powertrain engineering with the introduction of the new Artura. The company revealed its plans to bring the new high-performance hybrid car last year and now it's closing in on its world debut. The company has revealed that the Artura hybrid supercar will make its world debut on February 16. The Artura marks the beginning of a new era for the pioneering British company. Building on the expertise in electrification first showcased in the McLaren P1 hybrid hypercar unveiled in 2012 and more recently the Speedtail Hyper-GT, which entered production this year as McLaren's fastest ever car with a top speed of 403 kmph, the Artura is McLaren's first High-Performance Hybrid series production supercar.

The new Artura marks the debut of an all-new compact twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, designed to combine with an electric motor in a new lightweight hybrid powertrain that retains the performance benefits of McLaren's larger capacity V8 engines and has the additional attraction of improved torque response at low engine speeds to deliver scintillating acceleration. The Artura can also run on electric power alone for everyday emission-free urban journeys.

The first car to be built on an all-new, platform architecture optimised for electrification and designed and manufactured in the UK at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre, the Artura furthers McLaren's commitment to super-lightweight engineering principles that have their roots in motorsport. The additional mass of the High-Performance Hybrid system, for example, has been largely offset by the application of weight-saving technologies throughout the chassis, body and powertrain. Additionally, the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) at the heart of the Artura not only enables the car's class-leading weight advantage, it is also the base for the dynamic excellence inherent in every McLaren.

