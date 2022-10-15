  • Home
Mercedes-Benz And Microsoft Collaborate On Supply Chain Data Platform

Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft announced a partnership intended to improve production efficiency at over 30 passenger car plants globally
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
15-Oct-22 11:06 AM IST
Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft announced a partnership on Wednesday using Microsoft Cloud for a data platform intended to improve production efficiency at over 30 passenger car plants globally, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

The data platform, called MO360, is already available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and will also be launched in the United States and China, the statement said.

The aim is to gather data from across the production process from components to logistics to the assembly line to create a virtual replica that allows teams to identify potential supply chain bottlenecks more quickly.

The collaboration should lead to a 20% increase in vehicle production efficiency by 2025 from 2022 levels, the statement added.

