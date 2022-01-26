  • Home
  • News
  • Moody's Expects Tesla To Stay At EV Leader Spot, Upgrades To 'Ba1'

Moody's Expects Tesla To Stay At EV Leader Spot, Upgrades To 'Ba1'

Moody's affirmed in a note that Tesla's outlook remains positive and the company will continue to increase its scale rapidly and improve its profitability notably.
authorBy Carandbike Team
26-Jan-22 09:49 PM IST
Moody's Expects Tesla To Stay At EV Leader Spot, Upgrades To 'Ba1' banner

Moody's upgraded Tesla Inc's debt rating by two notches to "Ba1" from "Ba3" on Monday, reflecting the ratings agency's expectations that the Elon Musk-led company will maintain its position as the leading battery electric vehicle manufacturer. Moody's affirmed in a note that Tesla's outlook remains positive and the company will continue to increase its scale rapidly and improve its profitability notably.

Tesla's financial policy is likely to be prudent and liquidity would remain very good, Moody's said, adding that a more competitive offering of battery electric vehicles by other automakers could start to exert some pressure on the company's margins in 2023.

In January, Tesla reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production. It was the sixth consecutive quarter that the world's most valuable automaker posted record deliveries.

The ratings agency also anticipated that Tesla will deliver nearly 1.4 million vehicles in 2022, up from about 936,000 in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Musk Looks To Delay Twitter Trial Following Whistleblower Claims
Musk Looks To Delay Twitter Trial Following Whistleblower Claims
4 hours ago
Tesla’s CyberQuad For Kids Recalled For Safety Issues
Tesla’s CyberQuad For Kids Recalled For Safety Issues
8 hours ago
GM Temporarily Halts Paid Advertising On Twitter
GM Temporarily Halts Paid Advertising On Twitter
1 day ago
Tesla Faces U.S. Criminal Probe Over Self-Driving Claims - Report
Tesla Faces U.S. Criminal Probe Over Self-Driving Claims - Report
3 days ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh