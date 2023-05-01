MotoGP Legend Valentino Rossi Becomes Yamaha Brand Ambassador

Diehard fans aside, if you are even a little bit of a MotoGP enthusiast, here’s some fantastic news for you. Nine-time Grand Prix motorcycle world champion Italian rider Valentino Rossi has signed a multi-year deal to become Yamaha’s official brand ambassador. The living motorsport legend has been in a racing partnership with Yamaha for 16 years. With the first victory for Yamaha bagged in 2004, the Italian rider has secured 142 podiums, 56 GP victories, and four MotoGP World Championship titles with the Japanese brand.

Valentino Rossi has a massive fan following, possibly the largest in MotoGP history, making him one of the biggest motorsport icons of all time. His achievements in the world of motorsport have been astounding, displaying some unimaginable feats of dedication, commitment and delivering results. All of it has earned the Italian, who is recognised the world over, the epithet ‘GOAT’ (Greatest Of All Time) title.

Valentino Rossi with Tetsu Ono

Commenting on the delightful announcement, Tetsu Ono, General Manager Motorsport Strategy Division, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. said, "First and foremost, I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Valentino for continuing our partnership. Yamaha is very proud to have Valentino as a brand ambassador, perhaps even more so since the desire to become one came from him personally. To have a nine-time World Champion's seal of approval is the best recommendation you can get as a motorcycle brand. It's a testament to the product quality and the company culture at Yamaha. Yamaha continuously strives to bring Kando to its clientele. We are pleased that Valentino, the motorcycle racing GOAT, feels so enthusiastic about riding Yamaha's powered two-wheel vehicles, and that he is happy to work in a close partnership with Yamaha again. Yamaha enters this agreement with the full intent to meet Valentino's needs, where it comes to powered two-wheelers for training and leisure purposes. We look forward to working together with him to strengthen the Yamaha brand."

Valentino Rossi in action

To give a perspective, Valentino Rossi has been the longest active MotoGP rider, making his debut in 1996 and retiring in 2021. He holds the record for completing 230 races back-to-back, without missing one, from his debut in 1996 in Malaysia until 2010 in Mugello. He has stood on the podium in the premier class on 199 occasions. Rossi has been the only rider to have a combined active Grand Prix racing career with being a team owner at the same time. And in case you weren’t aware, he is the only Grand Prix rider to excel in rally racing.

