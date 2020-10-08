New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Musk Says Tesla To Use New Batteries, Tech At Berlin Factory; Flags Production Risk

Tesla plans to manufacture a new version of its Model Y crossover vehicle, and possibly even battery cells at the site. Last month, Musk said that Tesla will use its Germany-based plant to demonstrate a radical overhaul of how its cars are built.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Tesla plans to start the production of Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin in second half of 2021

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday the company will produce Model Y with a new structural battery design and technology at its Berlin factory next year and that could result in a "significant production risk".

The U.S. electric carmaker plans to manufacture a new version of its Model Y crossover vehicle, and possibly even battery cells at the site. Last month, Musk said that Tesla will use its Germany-based plant to demonstrate a radical overhaul of how its cars are built.

The company plans to start the production of Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin during the second half of 2021.

Tesla's new battery cell - a larger cylindrical format called 4680 that can store more energy and is easier to make - is key to achieving the goal of cutting battery costs in half and ramping up battery production nearly 100-fold by 2030.

The company's new structural battery pack requires the new 4680 battery cells in order to work.

Musk said on Wednesday that it will take about two years for Tesla factories in Fremont and Shanghai to embrace the new technology.

"Fremont and Shanghai will transition in 2 years when new tech is proven," Musk said in a tweet.

The company said last week that it delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, a quarterly record for the electric carmaker.

Tesla's delivery push has been supported by its new Shanghai factory, the only plant currently producing vehicles outside California, as it is also building a new vehicle and battery manufacturing facility near Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings

MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
Mercedes-Benz ECQ Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India

Mercedes-Benz ECQ Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation

MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950
Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV

Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV
2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat

2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat
Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike
High Security Registration Plates Put On Hold In Delhi; Proper System Not In Place Yet

High Security Registration Plates Put On Hold In Delhi; Proper System Not In Place Yet
Musk Says Tesla To Use New Batteries, Tech At Berlin Factory; Flags Production Risk

Musk Says Tesla To Use New Batteries, Tech At Berlin Factory; Flags Production Risk
Tata Harrier Dark Edition Now Available On Lower Variants

Tata Harrier Dark Edition Now Available On Lower Variants
MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings

MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
Mercedes-Benz ECQ Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India

Mercedes-Benz ECQ Electric SUV: Price Expectation In India
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation

MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat

2020 MG Gloster SUV Rolls Out From Halol Facility In Gujarat
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched; Priced At Rs. 72,950
Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV

Over 2,500 Electric Two-Wheelers Sold In September 2020; Industry Shows Signs Of Recovery, Says SMEV
Why Red Bull May Never Get Mercedes Engines For F1 Teams

Why Red Bull May Never Get Mercedes Engines For F1 Teams
Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike
Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch

Audi Q2 Spotted Ahead Of India Launch
Toyota And Hino To Make Electric Fuel Cell Truck For US

Toyota And Hino To Make Electric Fuel Cell Truck For US
Skoda Auto India Forays Into The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business

Skoda Auto India Forays Into The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business
Tesla Disbands U.S. Media Relations Team: Report

Tesla Disbands U.S. Media Relations Team: Report
MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings

MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation

MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres

KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
MG Gloster India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Gloster India Launch: Price Expectation
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 Now Get MRF Tyres
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities