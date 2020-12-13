New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition

The Superveloce Alpine features MV Agusta's signature inline 3-cylinder engine, with 147 bhp at 13.000 rpm for top speeds of over 240 kmph.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The blue livery of the Superveloce Alpine exactly matches that of the current A110. expand View Photos
The blue livery of the Superveloce Alpine exactly matches that of the current A110.

It was just a few days ago that MV Agusta teased this new motorcycle and now, we finally get to see it. MV Agusta has joined forces with Alpine, the iconic French manufacturer of racing and sports cars, for the design and production of a 110-units limited series bike inspired by the Alpine A110. The Superveloce limited edition draws on the common passion of both MV Agusta's and Alpine's fans. Both companies also share a glorious history in competition, and an aspiration to create unique emotions for their customers through innovative, forward-looking solutions yet remaining true to their roots.

Also Read: MV Agusta Teases New 'Alpine' Model​

lip4a4p8

The graphic design, the detailing and the accessories will bear the mark of Alpine.

The Superveloce Alpine features MV Agusta's signature inline 3-cylinder engine, with 147 bhp at 13.000 rpm for top speeds of over 240 kmph, and comes with a host of dedicated accessories. The graphic design, the detailing and the accessories will bear the mark of Alpine.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said, “Many Alpine customers are also big MV Agusta fans, and vice-versa. The Superveloce Alpine will ideally bring the two worlds together, with incredible synergies in terms of design, personality and style.”

Newsbeep

Also Read: MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds​

p3ohf72o

The design and production of a 110-units limited series bike is inspired by the Alpine A110.

0 Comments

Monaco Design Studio, MV Agusta's spearhead design division for the production of exclusive bespoke models, was involved in the project since the beginning and worked in close contact with its counterpart at Alpine. The result is a stunning bike that is a perfect synthesis of the two brands' personalities yet with an identity of its own. The blue livery of the Superveloce Alpine exactly matches that of the current A110. The raised “A” logos on the fairings are also reminiscent of the original A110 detailing, as well as the black Alcantara seats with blue stitching and the CNC-machined black rims. To mark the collaboration between two national heritage brands, the French and Italian flags are proudly displayed on either side of the front fender.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
JKNRC: Double Win For Ashwin Datta In FLGB4 Class, Amir Sayed Takes Novice Cup
JKNRC: Double Win For Ashwin Datta In FLGB4 Class, Amir Sayed Takes Novice Cup
Volkswagen Inaugurates R&D Center For E-Mobility In China
Volkswagen Inaugurates R&D Center For E-Mobility In China
Turbo Petrol Cars Launched In India In 2020 Under Rs. 20 Lakh
Turbo Petrol Cars Launched In India In 2020 Under Rs. 20 Lakh
Special Service Camps Announced By Mahindra And Hyundai For Its Customers In December
Special Service Camps Announced By Mahindra And Hyundai For Its Customers In December
Skoda Begins Series Production Of Enyaq iV In Mlada Boleslav
Skoda Begins Series Production Of Enyaq iV In Mlada Boleslav
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Fiat CEO Manley In Pole Position For Top Job At Ferrari: Report
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Porsche Cayenne SUV Clocks 1 Million Units Production Milestone
Porsche Cayenne SUV Clocks 1 Million Units Production Milestone
F1: Verstappen Beats Bottas To Taks Pole In Last Race Of 2020
F1: Verstappen Beats Bottas To Taks Pole In Last Race Of 2020
JKNRC: Double Win For Ashwin Datta In FLGB4 Class, Amir Sayed Takes Novice Cup
JKNRC: Double Win For Ashwin Datta In FLGB4 Class, Amir Sayed Takes Novice Cup
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Volkswagen Inaugurates R&D Centre For E-Mobility In China
Volkswagen Inaugurates R&D Centre For E-Mobility In China
Tesla Teams To Visit Indonesia To Check On Investment In EV Components - Government
Tesla Teams To Visit Indonesia To Check On Investment In EV Components - Government
Special Service Camps Announced By Mahindra And Hyundai For Its Customers In December
Special Service Camps Announced By Mahindra And Hyundai For Its Customers In December
India's Top Oil Refiner Back At Full Capacity For First Time Since COVID-19
India's Top Oil Refiner Back At Full Capacity For First Time Since COVID-19
Skoda Begins Series Production Of Enyaq iV In Mlada Boleslav
Skoda Begins Series Production Of Enyaq iV In Mlada Boleslav
London-Based Startup Designs A New Device To Reduce Tyre Emissions
London-Based Startup Designs A New Device To Reduce Tyre Emissions
Monitoring Impact Of Automotive Chip Shortage: Indian Industry Body
Monitoring Impact Of Automotive Chip Shortage: Indian Industry Body
Turbo Petrol Cars Launched In India In 2020 Under Rs. 20 Lakh
Turbo Petrol Cars Launched In India In 2020 Under Rs. 20 Lakh
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Turbo Petrol Cars Launched In India In 2020 Under Rs. 20 Lakh
Turbo Petrol Cars Launched In India In 2020 Under Rs. 20 Lakh
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India
Skoda Auto Trademarks 5 New Product Names In India

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient SUVs Launched In 2020
Turbo Petrol Cars Launched In India In 2020 Under Rs. 20 Lakh
Turbo Petrol Cars Launched In India In 2020 Under Rs. 20 Lakh
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Details Revealed
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Top 5 Electric Scooter Launches In 2020
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities