MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition

The blue livery of the Superveloce Alpine exactly matches that of the current A110.

It was just a few days ago that MV Agusta teased this new motorcycle and now, we finally get to see it. MV Agusta has joined forces with Alpine, the iconic French manufacturer of racing and sports cars, for the design and production of a 110-units limited series bike inspired by the Alpine A110. The Superveloce limited edition draws on the common passion of both MV Agusta's and Alpine's fans. Both companies also share a glorious history in competition, and an aspiration to create unique emotions for their customers through innovative, forward-looking solutions yet remaining true to their roots.

Also Read: MV Agusta Teases New 'Alpine' Model​

The graphic design, the detailing and the accessories will bear the mark of Alpine.

The Superveloce Alpine features MV Agusta's signature inline 3-cylinder engine, with 147 bhp at 13.000 rpm for top speeds of over 240 kmph, and comes with a host of dedicated accessories. The graphic design, the detailing and the accessories will bear the mark of Alpine.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said, “Many Alpine customers are also big MV Agusta fans, and vice-versa. The Superveloce Alpine will ideally bring the two worlds together, with incredible synergies in terms of design, personality and style.”

Also Read: MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds​

The design and production of a 110-units limited series bike is inspired by the Alpine A110.

Monaco Design Studio, MV Agusta's spearhead design division for the production of exclusive bespoke models, was involved in the project since the beginning and worked in close contact with its counterpart at Alpine. The result is a stunning bike that is a perfect synthesis of the two brands' personalities yet with an identity of its own. The blue livery of the Superveloce Alpine exactly matches that of the current A110. The raised “A” logos on the fairings are also reminiscent of the original A110 detailing, as well as the black Alcantara seats with blue stitching and the CNC-machined black rims. To mark the collaboration between two national heritage brands, the French and Italian flags are proudly displayed on either side of the front fender.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.