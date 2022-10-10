Navratri Auto Sales 2022: Up 57 Per Cent From Last Year: FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), for the first time, released Navratri Auto Retail figures with overall retails increased by a massive 57 per cent compared to Navratri’21. Additionally, all the categories showed extremely high growth with 2W, 3W, CV, PV and Tractors increasing by 52 per cent, 115 per cent, 48 per cent, 70 per cent and 58 per cent respectively.

Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA said, “We now hope that this trend continues till Deepawali so that apart from PV Dealers who will see a decade high during this festive, the 2W Dealers also have a good season and hence helps them liquidate their stock which they have built in anticipation of a good festive.”

CATEGORY Navratri'22 Navratri'21 Navratri'20 YoY % (2021) YoY % (2020) Navratri'19 YoY % (2019) 2W 3,69,020 2,42,213 3,07,903 52.35% 19.85% 3,55,851 3.70% 3W 19,809 9,203 5,952 115.25% 232.8% 15,082 31.34% CV 22,437 15,135 11,142 48.25% 101.4% 16,365 37.10% PV 1,10,521 64,850 86,380 70.43% 27.95% 69,657 58.66% TRAC 17,440 11,062 14,387 57.66% 21.22% 9,177 90.04% Total 5,39,227 3,42,459 4,25,761 57.46% 26.65% 4,66,128 15.68%

Singhania added, “Navratri retails clearly shows that customers were back in showrooms with all guns blazing after a gap of 3 years. In fact, the 2W category which was continuously showing weakness when compared to pre-covid months also registered single-digit growth.”

When compared to Navratri’19 (which was prior to COVID), total retails increased by 16 per cent. Here too, all categories showed positive momentum with 2W, 3W, CV, PV and Tractors growing by 4 per cent, 31 per cent, 37 per cent, 59 per cent, and 90 per cent respectively.